Erika de Casier Announces New Album ‘Still’

Erika de Casier, the Danish singer-songwriter, has set the stage for her latest album, ‘Still,’ scheduled for release on 21st February 2024. The album marks de Casier’s third musical venture, following her critically acclaimed ‘Essentials’ from 2019 and ‘Sensational’ which was dubbed as DJ Mag’s Album of the Month in July 2021. ‘Still’ is an artistic blend of pop and club sounds, resonating with influences from R&B and drum & bass, and is poised to be a significant addition to the discography of the 33-year-old artist.

An Eclectic Mix of Collaborations

The album ‘Still’ exhibits a lineup of guest artists such as Shygirl, Blood Orange, Nick León, They Hate Change, and others. Collaborations with high-profile artists like Dua Lipa further amplify the album’s allure. In addition to this, ‘Still’ also marks de Casier’s first venture into incorporating live musicians into her work, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

First Single and Music Video

The first single from the album, ‘Lucky’, has already been released, accompanied by a music video directed by Jesse May Fisher. Fisher, known for her work in fine arts, fashion, and music videos, has previously exhibited at prestigious venues like the Saatchi Gallery in London. The video brings to life ‘Lucky’, adding another layer of depth to the musical composition.

Production by Producer N

The production of ‘Still’ has been handled by Producer N, who has also co-produced de Casier’s previous albums. This continued partnership underscores a successful working relationship, promising a well-rounded and cohesive album. ‘Still’ is a testament to de Casier’s evolution as an artist, chronicling her life and creative process, and exploring themes of love and relationships in the 2020s.