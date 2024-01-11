en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Erika de Casier Announces New Album ‘Still’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:50 pm EST
Erika de Casier Announces New Album ‘Still’

Erika de Casier, the Danish singer-songwriter, has set the stage for her latest album, ‘Still,’ scheduled for release on 21st February 2024. The album marks de Casier’s third musical venture, following her critically acclaimed ‘Essentials’ from 2019 and ‘Sensational’ which was dubbed as DJ Mag’s Album of the Month in July 2021. ‘Still’ is an artistic blend of pop and club sounds, resonating with influences from R&B and drum & bass, and is poised to be a significant addition to the discography of the 33-year-old artist.

An Eclectic Mix of Collaborations

The album ‘Still’ exhibits a lineup of guest artists such as Shygirl, Blood Orange, Nick León, They Hate Change, and others. Collaborations with high-profile artists like Dua Lipa further amplify the album’s allure. In addition to this, ‘Still’ also marks de Casier’s first venture into incorporating live musicians into her work, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

First Single and Music Video

The first single from the album, ‘Lucky’, has already been released, accompanied by a music video directed by Jesse May Fisher. Fisher, known for her work in fine arts, fashion, and music videos, has previously exhibited at prestigious venues like the Saatchi Gallery in London. The video brings to life ‘Lucky’, adding another layer of depth to the musical composition.

Production by Producer N

The production of ‘Still’ has been handled by Producer N, who has also co-produced de Casier’s previous albums. This continued partnership underscores a successful working relationship, promising a well-rounded and cohesive album. ‘Still’ is a testament to de Casier’s evolution as an artist, chronicling her life and creative process, and exploring themes of love and relationships in the 2020s.

0
Arts & Entertainment Denmark
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
In an exciting turn of events for gaming enthusiasts, Nintendo has announced the restock of its popular amiibo figures, including the Super Smash Bros. Joker, Banjo and Kazooie, and Terry amiibo. These coveted figures are set to hit the shelves on February 16, priced at $15.99 each. Nintendo fans have the unique opportunity to pre-order
Nintendo Restocks amiibo Figures; Speculations Rise Around Nintendo Switch 2
West Baffin Cooperative: 65 Years of Fostering Inuit Art and Culture
4 mins ago
West Baffin Cooperative: 65 Years of Fostering Inuit Art and Culture
Art Meets Nature: National Artists Association Showcases Plein-Air Paintings
4 mins ago
Art Meets Nature: National Artists Association Showcases Plein-Air Paintings
Hot Toys Unveils DeLorean Time Machine Collectible: A Nostalgic Tribute to 'Back to the Future Part III'
3 mins ago
Hot Toys Unveils DeLorean Time Machine Collectible: A Nostalgic Tribute to 'Back to the Future Part III'
Anticipation Builds for Black Clover Mobile Season 3
3 mins ago
Anticipation Builds for Black Clover Mobile Season 3
Microsoft's 2024 Vision: Expanding Xbox Game Library Through Stellar Acquisitions
4 mins ago
Microsoft's 2024 Vision: Expanding Xbox Game Library Through Stellar Acquisitions
Latest Headlines
World News
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
2 mins
Rising Stars to Watch at the 2024 Australian Open: Arthur Cazaux and More
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
2 mins
Christina Applegate: Candidly Navigating Life and Career with Multiple Sclerosis
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
2 mins
Newcastle United Announces Miley as Replacement for Injured Joelinton
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
2 mins
Lai Ching-te's Victory: Navigating Taiwan's Future Amid Cross-Strait Tensions
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
2 mins
Bangladesh Rejects International Calls for New Elections: An Affront or Justified Response?
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
2 mins
Majority of Muslims Support Ram Temple Construction in Ayodhya, Survey Reveals
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
3 mins
Salesianum Secures Victory in Tense Rematch Against William Penn
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
3 mins
ESPN Nears Deal for NFL Stake: A Shift Towards Promotional Content
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
3 mins
2024 Grand Tournament of Sumo to Start in Tokyo with Viewing Options for Fans
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app