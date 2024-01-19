Erie Arts & Culture Hosts Luncheon to Foster Community and Cultural Ties

In a bid to foster a rich cultural landscape and stronger community ties, Erie Arts & Culture, the regional arts agency of northwestern Pennsylvania, hosted a luncheon on Friday. By bringing together community leaders and companies, the agency aimed to create a platform to share its mission and connect individuals and organizations with its staff.

Strengthening Community Ties

The goal of the event was clear: to build a legacy and have a more profound impact on the region. Executive Director Anne O'Dell emphasized the role of Erie Arts & Culture as a facilitator in this process. The agency not only promotes and supports culture and creativity in northwestern Pennsylvania, but it also provides a helping hand to those looking to expand their influence in the area.

Anticipation for the Future

O'Dell mentioned that the agency is in the process of developing their strategic plan. It is a vision that includes a series of initiatives intended to enhance the cultural fabric of the region throughout the year. The luncheon, therefore, was more than just a social gathering—it was an opportunity for collaboration and legacy-building.

The Power of Collaboration

The luncheon served as a testament to the power of collaboration. It was an invitation for those dedicated to serving the community to contribute to its cultural landscape. Through such events, Erie Arts & Culture is working to ensure that the region’s culture and creativity continue to flourish, creating a legacy that will resonate for years to come.