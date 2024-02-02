Nigeria: Erica Nlewedim's Pole Dance, Bandits' Peculiar Ransom Demands and Entertainment News

Nigerian entertainment scene is abuzz with former Big Brother Naija star Erica Nlewedim making a comeback to pole dancing after a three-year hiatus. Nlewedim's return, marked by sharing a rehearsal video on social media, has garnered a range of reactions from fans and followers. While some admire her spirit and the strength pole dancing lends to the core and upper body, others have chosen to mock her performance.
In a grim contrast to the world of entertainment, Nigeria's crime sector paints a disturbing picture. Bandits are demanding unconventional ransoms - cough syrup, rice, and a staggering N290 million - in exchange for seven hostages. Adding to the country's woes is the kidnapping of Aondo Ver, the Director of the Federal Housing Authority in Abuja. The law enforcement authorities are grappling with these challenges.
Under the Spotlight: Nollywood and Beyond
Meanwhile, actress Bayray Nwizu has sparked a conversation around the necessity of butt lift surgery for movie roles in Nigeria's film industry, Nollywood. Comedian Ayo Makun celebrated his daughter Michelle's sweet sixteen in style. The court has issued an injunction prohibiting the police from arresting Edison Ehie, Governor Fubara's Chief of Staff. Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji rang in his 40th birthday amidst warm wishes from fans and fellow artists.
Staying true to her candid personality, BBNaija's Phyna has stated her preference for a partner with a 'Shallipopi vibe' over a quiet man. BBNaija's Ka3na has shared her heart-wrenching journey to conception after enduring two years of unsuccessful IVF treatments and physical agony. This revelation has earned her much admiration and support from her followers.