Eric Roberts Lauds Daughter Emma's Acting Skills, Singling Out 'Maybe I Do'

In a rare public acknowledgment, veteran actor Eric Roberts expressed profound admiration for his daughter, Emma Roberts, and her thriving acting career in a recent interview with Page Six. Not commonly known for discussing their relationship in public, Eric's commendations have become a noteworthy event.

High Praise for 'Maybe I Do'

Eric praised his daughter's work, singling out her performance in the recently released rom-com, 'Maybe I Do'. The film, which hit the screens in 2023, has now been declared as his personal favorite among Emma's body of work. This highlights the significant strides Emma has made in her career, impressing even a storied actor like Eric.

The Self-Taught Prodigy

Eric Roberts, known for his roles in popular films like 'The Dark Knight' and 'Best of the Best', pointed out that Emma's acting prowess is largely self-taught. She had no formal training and honed her skills through on-the-job experience, a fact he finds particularly commendable. This natural talent amplified by determination and hard work is what sets Emma apart in the highly competitive world of Hollywood.

A Proud Father and Grandfather

On a personal note, Eric shared his joy of being a grandfather to four grandchildren. The actor also celebrated Emma's 32nd birthday on social media, referring to her as his "precious daughter" and expressing pride in her accomplishments. Emma Roberts is the only child of Eric Roberts and his ex-partner Kelly Cunningham. Eric Roberts also shares two other children with his current wife, Eliza Roberts.

In addition to celebrating his family, Eric remains active in his acting career, with numerous projects in the pipeline. His unabated passion for the craft, coupled with a successful family life, paints a picture of a fulfilled artist reveling in the joys of his personal and professional life.