en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Eric Berryman Revitalizes Black American Folk Poetry in New Show

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
Eric Berryman Revitalizes Black American Folk Poetry in New Show

Actor Eric Berryman is breathing new life into a fading art form with his latest Off Broadway endeavor, ‘Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.’ The show, currently in previews, shines a spotlight on Black American folk poetry, specifically a genre known as toasts—rhyming narrative poems traditionally recited at Black social gatherings. Once a vibrant influence on the hip-hop genre, these toasts declined in popularity towards the end of the 20th century. Now, Berryman hopes to resurrect this oral storytelling tradition, painting it in a new light for contemporary audiences.

Reviving a Lost Art

The 35-year-old Berryman is no newcomer to the world of performing arts or to the task of reviving forgotten traditions. A graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University, Berryman previously worked with the Wooster Group on ‘The B Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons’, a production adapted from a traditional African American work songs album. His current production is based on a 1970s album bearing the same name as the show and represents an act of ‘double translation’—transporting the material from the realm of sound to the visual medium and bridging cultural and historical divides.

A Collaborative Effort

The show is directed by Kate Valk, a founding member of the Wooster Group. This collaboration is a continuation of the work Berryman and the Wooster Group have done together, exploring and celebrating Black American storytelling and adding context to Black male identity. The production underscores the importance of history, culture, and identity, and the role they play in shaping our world.

Beyond the Stage

Outside of his theater work, Berryman has also made his mark on television. He had a memorable stint on the television show ‘Atlanta’, where he portrayed a fictional Black Disney executive responsible for ‘A Goofy Movie.’ His diverse body of work reflects his dedication to his craft and his commitment to bringing underrepresented stories and traditions to the fore.

With ‘Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me,’ Berryman continues his journey of reviving lost art forms, offering audiences a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Black American cultural heritage.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
After a significant hiatus of five years, the acclaimed anthology crime drama ‘True Detective’ is making a return with its fourth season, titled ‘True Detective: Night Country.’ This season is set to deviate from the Southern gothic themes of its predecessors and ventures into a chilling Arctic horror narrative, set against the backdrop of a
'True Detective: Night Country': A Chilling Return to HBO After Five-Year Hiatus
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
15 mins ago
Guntur Kaaram: A Family Drama Overshadowed by Star Power
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
18 mins ago
Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present
A Not-So-Musical Approach: How Film Adaptations Are Downplaying Their Musical Nature
7 mins ago
A Not-So-Musical Approach: How Film Adaptations Are Downplaying Their Musical Nature
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us'
7 mins ago
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Spotted Filming 'It Ends With Us'
Jack Carr Reflects on Jack London's Enduring Legacy
8 mins ago
Jack Carr Reflects on Jack London's Enduring Legacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
50 seconds
Russel Honor Sounds Alarm on American Democracy
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
2 mins
Questioning Efficacy: The Evolution of Rapid Covid-19 Testing
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
2 mins
Trump's Civil Fraud Trial: Former President Defends Himself in Closing Arguments
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
4 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A High-Stakes Three-Way Race Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
4 mins
Kalen DeBoer to Replace Nick Saban as Head Coach of Alabama Football Team
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
4 mins
Seat-Sharing Dispute Brews in 'INDIA' Bloc Ahead of 2024 Elections
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
6 mins
Indian Air Pistol Shooters Chaudhary and Rai: A Tale of Decline and Prospects of Redemption
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
7 mins
Montana Senator Urges White House to Restrict Chinese Purchase of U.S. Farmland
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
7 mins
Experts Unmask Common Fitness Myths: A Balanced Approach to Wellness
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
26 mins
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
34 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
2 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
3 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
16 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app