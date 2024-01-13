Eric Berryman Revitalizes Black American Folk Poetry in New Show

Actor Eric Berryman is breathing new life into a fading art form with his latest Off Broadway endeavor, ‘Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me.’ The show, currently in previews, shines a spotlight on Black American folk poetry, specifically a genre known as toasts—rhyming narrative poems traditionally recited at Black social gatherings. Once a vibrant influence on the hip-hop genre, these toasts declined in popularity towards the end of the 20th century. Now, Berryman hopes to resurrect this oral storytelling tradition, painting it in a new light for contemporary audiences.

Reviving a Lost Art

The 35-year-old Berryman is no newcomer to the world of performing arts or to the task of reviving forgotten traditions. A graduate of the Baltimore School for the Arts and Carnegie Mellon University, Berryman previously worked with the Wooster Group on ‘The B Side: Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons’, a production adapted from a traditional African American work songs album. His current production is based on a 1970s album bearing the same name as the show and represents an act of ‘double translation’—transporting the material from the realm of sound to the visual medium and bridging cultural and historical divides.

A Collaborative Effort

The show is directed by Kate Valk, a founding member of the Wooster Group. This collaboration is a continuation of the work Berryman and the Wooster Group have done together, exploring and celebrating Black American storytelling and adding context to Black male identity. The production underscores the importance of history, culture, and identity, and the role they play in shaping our world.

Beyond the Stage

Outside of his theater work, Berryman has also made his mark on television. He had a memorable stint on the television show ‘Atlanta’, where he portrayed a fictional Black Disney executive responsible for ‘A Goofy Movie.’ His diverse body of work reflects his dedication to his craft and his commitment to bringing underrepresented stories and traditions to the fore.

With ‘Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me,’ Berryman continues his journey of reviving lost art forms, offering audiences a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Black American cultural heritage.