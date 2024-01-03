en English
Arts & Entertainment

Eraserhead’s Absence On UK Streaming Platforms Sparks Discussion On Digital Ownership

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Eraserhead’s Absence On UK Streaming Platforms Sparks Discussion On Digital Ownership

In the United Kingdom, die-hard fans of David Lynch’s seminal work, ‘Eraserhead’, find themselves in a predicament. The film is conspicuously absent from any streaming platform, leaving a void for enthusiasts of the eccentric and the offbeat. This situation underscores a broader issue in the world of digital film and television consumption: the transient nature of streaming catalogs and the elusive concept of ownership when it comes to digital copies.

The Illusion of Ownership

When consumers purchase a film or a TV show in the digital realm, they don’t truly own the content. Rather, they acquire a license to watch it. This license can be revoked or restricted based on licensing agreements, and it requires a stable internet connection—an omnipresent tether to an invisible, unpredictable digital library. The case of ‘Eraserhead’ shines a spotlight on this issue, as fans are left bereft of their beloved film due to its exclusion from streaming libraries.

Celluloid Dreams: A Boutique Solution

Stepping into this breach is film collector Lucas Henkel with a solution rooted in the tangible: physical media. Henkel has established his own boutique home entertainment distribution label, Celluloid Dreams. This venture aims to provide reliable access to films, offering a sense of permanence and ownership that the digital realm can’t guarantee. A devoted lover of Italian thrillers, particularly gialli, Henkel has initially focused his label on this genre, with ambitions to branch out to other categories soon.

The Renaissance of Physical Media

Celluloid Dreams seeks to reproduce films as closely as possible to their original theatrical presentations, releasing them in high-quality formats such as 4K UHD and Blu-ray. This move is reflective of a wider trend where physical media sales are becoming more specialized, transitioning from mass-market products to premium collector’s items. Despite the overall decline in physical media, premium physical formats are experiencing a remarkable growth. This resurgence is evidenced by a 20 percent increase in 4K UHD Blu-ray sales in 2022, propelled by major theatrical releases like ‘The Batman’ and ‘Top Gun: Maverick’.

Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

