Equine Flu, Heritage Surveys and 'War Horse': February 2019 Recap

February 2019 witnessed heightened measures in the racing yards across the region to combat the rapid spread of equine flu. This outbreak led to a six-day halt of the country's horse racing meetings, sending shockwaves through the equestrian world. The unexpected spread of the disease underscored the necessity for maintaining up-to-date horse vaccinations.

Veterinary Vigilance in Middleham

Ben Gaskell, a prominent veterinarian in Middleham, was at the forefront of advocating for regular vaccinations. His recommendation of a six-month booster in response to the outbreak demonstrated a proactive approach to horse healthcare. Despite the flu not affecting any horses under Gaskell's care, the rapid transmission through air and mucus emphasized the urgency of flu isolation.

Trainer's Trust in BHA's Precautionary Measures

Richard Fahey, a renowned trainer from Malton, expressed his confidence in the British Horseracing Association's (BHA) efforts to prevent a widespread outbreak. He drew parallels with previous occurrences in Ireland and France, which, despite having similar outbreaks, did not lead to race cancellations, highlighting the proactive measures taken by the BHA.

Historic England’s Heritage Action Zone Initiative

Concurrently, in Bishop Auckland, a Heritage Action Zone initiative by Historic England was underway. This initiative involved surveys of historic buildings, marking a significant step towards their restoration and redevelopment. The former Co-operative Store, the McIntyre building, and the Mechanics Institute were the sites earmarked for these surveys, each holding a unique place in the town's heritage. The Durham County Council managed these explorations.

'War Horse' Celebrates a Decade of Drama

Adding a dash of culture to the month, the stage drama 'War Horse' marked its 10th anniversary with a tour, including a performance at the Sunderland Empire. The show, based on Michael Morpurgo's novel and featuring life-size horse puppets by Handspring Puppet Company, has been a long-standing favourite. With Scott Miller in the lead role and resident puppetry director Gareth Aled’s expertise, the show continued to draw praise for its emotive storytelling.