Arts & Entertainment

Epic Records & Mojo Supermarket Launch Immigrant-Exclusive AR TikTok Filter for 21 Savage’s New Album

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Epic Records & Mojo Supermarket Launch Immigrant-Exclusive AR TikTok Filter for 21 Savage's New Album

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Epic Records and Mojo Supermarket have launched a pioneering augmented reality (AR) TikTok filter, ‘Dare to Dream,’ in promotion of rapper 21 Savage’s fresh album, ‘american dream.’ This innovative marketing strategy, aimed specifically at immigrants, is not only a celebration of the album’s release but also a reflection of 21 Savage’s own journey as an immigrant from Great Britain.

Unveiling the ‘Dare to Dream’ Filter

The ‘Dare to Dream’ filter pops up in TikTok’s Effects menu, inviting users to interact. When probed if they are immigrants, a positive response treats them to a unique experience. The filter, upon hearing ‘Yes,’ morphs into a captivating preview of the new album’s tracks. This auditory treat is paired with AR graphics, including elements that echo a green card and an animated portrayal of 21 Savage.

The Immigrant-Exclusive Experience

If a user responds with ‘No,’ they are informed that this immersive experience is an exclusive privilege for immigrants. This deliberate design choice reflects the personal journey of 21 Savage, who faced legal complications in 2019 when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained him for residing illegally in the country.

Power of Collaborative Creativity

The ‘Dare to Dream’ filter is a testament to the creative prowess of Mojo Supermarket in music marketing. Their inventive abilities had previously caught the eye of Epic Records at the Music Clios. Partnering with social tech agency GoSpooky, they have managed to create a unique promotional tool that leverages the vast reach of TikTok, engaging a global audience and conjuring an exclusive experience around the album’s release.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

