Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with ‘Ghostrunner’ Giveaway

The Epic Games Store, known for its generous game giveaways, is ringing out 2023 in style, offering the action-packed platformer ‘Ghostrunner’ for free. This thrilling game, co-developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks, and published by 505 Games, is set in a richly detailed cyberpunk universe. As a player, you step into the shoes of a ninja with extraordinary abilities, navigating a world of fast-paced combat and intricate maneuvering.

Experience ‘Ghostrunner’: A Unique Cyberpunk Platformer

‘Ghostrunner’ is not your ordinary platformer. It combines intense combat scenarios where both the enemies and the player are susceptible to a single hit, with a captivating plot set in a dystopian future. As the protagonist, your mission is to scale the Dharma Tower, humanity’s last refuge following a world-ending cataclysm. Your target: the tyrannical Keymaster, the architect of the current despair.

Immersive Gameplay & Extraordinary Abilities

What sets ‘Ghostrunner’ apart is the immersive gameplay and extraordinary abilities of the main character. These include wall-running, mid-air dashes, and sliding down buildings. Timely and precise use of these abilities is essential in navigating through the game, where the margin for error is almost nonexistent.

The Epic Games Store’s Generous Giveaways

The Epic Games Store has been a beacon for gamers since 2018, regularly releasing titles for free. The latest in their lineup of giveaways, ‘Ghostrunner,’ typically retails for $29.99 but is currently available for free for 24 hours as part of the store’s holiday event. The festivities don’t stop here, though. The store plans to kick off 2024 with another mystery game giveaway, replacing ‘Ghostrunner’ on January 1st.