en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with ‘Ghostrunner’ Giveaway

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 3:16 pm EST
Epic Games Store Ends 2023 with ‘Ghostrunner’ Giveaway

The Epic Games Store, known for its generous game giveaways, is ringing out 2023 in style, offering the action-packed platformer ‘Ghostrunner’ for free. This thrilling game, co-developed by One More Level and Slipgate Ironworks, and published by 505 Games, is set in a richly detailed cyberpunk universe. As a player, you step into the shoes of a ninja with extraordinary abilities, navigating a world of fast-paced combat and intricate maneuvering.

Experience ‘Ghostrunner’: A Unique Cyberpunk Platformer

‘Ghostrunner’ is not your ordinary platformer. It combines intense combat scenarios where both the enemies and the player are susceptible to a single hit, with a captivating plot set in a dystopian future. As the protagonist, your mission is to scale the Dharma Tower, humanity’s last refuge following a world-ending cataclysm. Your target: the tyrannical Keymaster, the architect of the current despair.

Immersive Gameplay & Extraordinary Abilities

What sets ‘Ghostrunner’ apart is the immersive gameplay and extraordinary abilities of the main character. These include wall-running, mid-air dashes, and sliding down buildings. Timely and precise use of these abilities is essential in navigating through the game, where the margin for error is almost nonexistent.

The Epic Games Store’s Generous Giveaways

The Epic Games Store has been a beacon for gamers since 2018, regularly releasing titles for free. The latest in their lineup of giveaways, ‘Ghostrunner,’ typically retails for $29.99 but is currently available for free for 24 hours as part of the store’s holiday event. The festivities don’t stop here, though. The store plans to kick off 2024 with another mystery game giveaway, replacing ‘Ghostrunner’ on January 1st.

0
Arts & Entertainment Gaming
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Diane Kruger Rings in New Year with Rare Photo of Daughter

By BNN Correspondents

Microsoft and Tech Industry's Exciting Developments Usher in 2024

By Salman Khan

The Emergence of Blockchain Games: A New Era for the Gaming Industry

By Salman Khan

Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 9 mins
Yellow Rubber Duck Returns to Taiwan After a Decade ...
heart comment 0
Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year’s Eve Movie Guide

By BNN Correspondents

Streaming Your Way into 2024: A New Year's Eve Movie Guide
2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming – Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon

By Salman Khan

2024: The Resurgence of PC Gaming - Pivotal Improvements on the Horizon
Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption’s Mexico in Sequel

By Salman Khan

Mexico Reborn: Modder Revives Red Dead Redemption's Mexico in Sequel
‘What If…?’ Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel’s Obscure Corners

By BNN Correspondents

'What If...?' Season 2: An Exploration of Marvel's Obscure Corners
Latest Headlines
World News
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
3 mins
Retrospective 2023: Samoa's Year of Triumphs, Trials and Transformation
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
3 mins
Music Meets Politics: How Celebrities Influenced the Political Sphere in 2023
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
4 mins
METI Urges New Year's Resolution for Healthier Living, Advocates WFPB Diet
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
5 mins
Macron Eyes 2024: A Year of Hope and Pride for France
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
5 mins
Health Experts Recommend Six Hot Drinks for Winter Wellness
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
5 mins
Conor McGregor Announces UFC Return: A Middleweight Showdown with Michael Chandler
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
7 mins
Weight Loss Drugs: A Potential New Frontier in Alcoholism Treatment
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
8 mins
Toronto Maple Leafs' Game Analysis: A Challenging Loss against the Hurricanes
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
8 mins
Experts Share Seven Strategies for Relaxing the Mind in 2024
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
23 mins
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
24 mins
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
2 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
2 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
3 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
3 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
3 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
3 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app