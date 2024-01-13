EPCOT’s 2024 Festival of the Arts: A Creative Adventure with Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt

Art and imagination converge in the heart of Florida as the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts hosts Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt. In this engaging activity, guests embark on an interactive journey, discovering hidden Figment images cleverly nestled within renowned works of art across the World Showcase pavilions.

Unleashing the Inner Detective

To partake in the hunt, participants purchase a map and accompanying stickers for $9.99 from selected shops. The map guides explorers to the pavilion locations, while the stickers mimic the artwork where Figment is concealed. As each Figment is unearthed, guests mark the discovery by placing the matching sticker on the map.

A Rewarding Adventure

The completion of the map, or simply the purchase of it, entitles guests to exchange it for a keepsake at Disney Traders or World Traveler. These tokens, available until February 19, 2024, consist of figurines of universally beloved characters – Mickey Mouse, Figment, or Minnie Mouse, each accompanied with a picture frame.

Artistic Exploration

The scavenger hunt is a passport to a global art tour within EPCOT. It features diverse pavilions, each with a unique masterpiece, such as the ‘Landscape Near the Volcano Figment’ in Mexico Pavilion, ‘Over the Falls’ in Norway Pavilion, and ‘The Ox and the Dragon’ in China Pavilion. More than a game, this event encourages exploration and offers a creative way to engage with international art.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, including Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, is a testament to the power and reach of art. Its magic lies in its ability to weave together creativity, culture, and fun, offering guests an immersive, unforgettable experience.