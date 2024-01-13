en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

EPCOT’s 2024 Festival of the Arts: A Creative Adventure with Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:17 pm EST
EPCOT’s 2024 Festival of the Arts: A Creative Adventure with Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt

Art and imagination converge in the heart of Florida as the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts hosts Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt. In this engaging activity, guests embark on an interactive journey, discovering hidden Figment images cleverly nestled within renowned works of art across the World Showcase pavilions.

Unleashing the Inner Detective

To partake in the hunt, participants purchase a map and accompanying stickers for $9.99 from selected shops. The map guides explorers to the pavilion locations, while the stickers mimic the artwork where Figment is concealed. As each Figment is unearthed, guests mark the discovery by placing the matching sticker on the map.

A Rewarding Adventure

The completion of the map, or simply the purchase of it, entitles guests to exchange it for a keepsake at Disney Traders or World Traveler. These tokens, available until February 19, 2024, consist of figurines of universally beloved characters – Mickey Mouse, Figment, or Minnie Mouse, each accompanied with a picture frame.

Artistic Exploration

The scavenger hunt is a passport to a global art tour within EPCOT. It features diverse pavilions, each with a unique masterpiece, such as the ‘Landscape Near the Volcano Figment’ in Mexico Pavilion, ‘Over the Falls’ in Norway Pavilion, and ‘The Ox and the Dragon’ in China Pavilion. More than a game, this event encourages exploration and offers a creative way to engage with international art.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, including Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt, is a testament to the power and reach of art. Its magic lies in its ability to weave together creativity, culture, and fun, offering guests an immersive, unforgettable experience.

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
19 seconds ago
Netflix to Release 'Dead Boy Detectives', an Adaptation of DC Comics Series
Streaming giant Netflix is poised to release a captivating eight-episode series, ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ a screen adaptation of the DC Comics series. This intriguing venture is the brainchild of Toby Litt, an academic at the University of Southampton, and illustrator Mark Buckingham. Created between 2013 and 2014, the comic series gives a fresh spin to
Netflix to Release 'Dead Boy Detectives', an Adaptation of DC Comics Series
Tom Cruise Set to Star in 'Top Gun 3', Continuing the Franchise's Soaring Legacy
15 mins ago
Tom Cruise Set to Star in 'Top Gun 3', Continuing the Franchise's Soaring Legacy
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
16 mins ago
G-Dragon at CES 2024: A Convergence of Music and Technology
3LAU Releases Song Library as AI Model: A New Wave in Music Industry
12 mins ago
3LAU Releases Song Library as AI Model: A New Wave in Music Industry
Star-Studded AFI Awards Unveil Top Films and TV Shows of 2023
13 mins ago
Star-Studded AFI Awards Unveil Top Films and TV Shows of 2023
From Trash to Treasure: Original 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction
13 mins ago
From Trash to Treasure: Original 'Friends' Scripts Found in Trash Set for Auction
Latest Headlines
World News
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
33 seconds
AEW Rampage 'Homecoming': An Evening of High-Profile Wrestling Matches
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
36 seconds
Basketball Triumph: Stetson Dominates Queens (NC) in a 84-66 Win
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
41 seconds
Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal Summoned for Fourth Time amid Excise Policy Scam Probe
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
53 seconds
Roger Stone's Threat to Swalwell Ignites Controversy, DOJ Yet to Respond
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
2 mins
BJYM to Hold National Convention in UP Amid BJP's Youth Voter Outreach Efforts
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
4 mins
Girls' High School Basketball: Recent Scores and Surprising Outcomes
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
4 mins
High Stakes and High Scores: A Recap of Recent High School Basketball Games
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
4 mins
Dage Minors Defends Title at Butterfield Invitational Mile Race
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
5 mins
Teenage Prodigy Isaac Beacroft: From Football to Race Walking, With the Olympics in Sight
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
4 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
9 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
10 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
10 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
12 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
13 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
15 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
15 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
16 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app