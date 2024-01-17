Entertainment Titans Celebrate Birthdays: A Glance at the Stars Turning a Year Older Today

A constellation of luminaries in the entertainment industry are marking milestones today, their birthdays. The lineup is an eclectic mix of talent, with each individual having etched a distinctive mark in their respective fields. From singers and actors to comedians and rappers, the list is a testament to the vast array of talent the industry boasts.

Advertisment

Music Masters

Singer-songwriter Bobby Goldsboro, renowned for his chart-topping song 'Honey,' turns 83 today. Another music icon, Brett Hudson of the Hudson Brothers, who is also credited with a flair for comedy, celebrates his 71st birthday. Country singer-actor Mark Collie, recognized for his role in the TV series 'Nashville,' rings in his 68th year. DJ Quik, a crucial figure in the hip-hop scene, is 54, while Jonathan Davis, the lead vocalist of the nu-metal band Korn, turns 53. Completing the musical ensemble is Christian Burns of the pop group BBMak, reaching the half-century mark.

Screen Icons

Advertisment

Acclaimed actor-director Kevin Costner, celebrated for his roles in 'Dances with Wolves' and 'The Bodyguard,' turns 69. Celebrated for his performance in 'Bridge of Spies' and 'The Other Boleyn Girl,' actor Mark Rylance is 64. Alison Arngrim, fondly remembered as Nellie Oleson from 'Little House on the Prairie,' is now 62. Jane Horrocks, recognized for her work on 'Absolutely Fabulous,' celebrates her 60th birthday. Jesse L. Martin, familiar to fans for his roles in 'The Flash' and 'Law and Order,' is 55. Actor Derek Richardson, known for 'Men in Trees,' marks his 48th year. Jason Segel, an actor-screenwriter famous for 'How I Met Your Mother' and 'Freaks and Geeks,' observes his 44th birthday. Singer-actor Samantha Mumba, remembered for her hit single 'Gotta Tell You,' turns 41. Ashleigh Murray, known for her role in 'Riverdale,' is 36. Other notable figures are Zeeko Zaki, recognized for his roles in 'FBI' and '24: Legacy,' who is 34, and actor Mateus Ward, known for 'Hostages,' who is 25.

Many Happy Returns

As these renowned figures celebrate their birthdays, fans across the world join in the revelry, marking the occasion with tributes, messages, and celebrations of their favorite stars' careers. Each birthday not only marks another year in their lives but also serves as a celebration of their contributions to the entertainment industry, their talent, and their enduring legacy.