en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Entertainment Roundup: Taylor Swift, Personal Struggles, and Royal Succession

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:50 am EST
Entertainment Roundup: Taylor Swift, Personal Struggles, and Royal Succession

The world of entertainment has been a whirlwind of emotions, reactions, and revelations recently. High-profile award shows, celebrity personal lives, and an array of legal matters have all played a part in making headlines.

Taylor Swift’s Golden Globes Reactions

Pop star Taylor Swift left an indelible mark at the Golden Globes, notably for her lack of amusement at host Jo Koy’s joke. Her reunion with longtime friend Selena Gomez was also a highlight of the event. Swift’s loyal fanbase expressed their displeasure towards the New York Times when the publication speculated about her sexuality in a recent op-ed, triggering a wave of support for the singer in the face of such conjecture.

Personal Struggles in the Spotlight

Legendary singer Barry Manilow opened up about the burden of concealing his sexuality, fearing its potential impact on his illustrious career. Acclaimed actress Sally Field didn’t mince words while expressing her negative feelings towards her late ex-boyfriend, Burt Reynolds, who had reportedly refused to accompany her to the Oscars in the ’80s.

Royal Succession and the Entertainment Industry

In the royal corridors, despite the soaring popularity of Prince William, experts opine that his father, King Charles, will not abdicate the throne. This stands in stark contrast to the recent abdication of Denmark’s Queen Margrethe. Hollywood, too, has its share of controversies, with celebrities such as Vin Diesel, Tommy Lee, and Jermaine Jackson being targeted by sex abuse lawsuits under California’s new accountability law.

Overcoming Personal Hardships

Personal hardships have also found their way into the spotlight, with Brandi Glanville and Linda Evangelista making their returns to public life after struggling with ‘disfigurement.’ The entertainment industry is also mourning the tragic loss of actor Christian Oliver, who, along with his family, died in a plane crash.

Music Milestones and Missed Trivia

‘Jeopardy!’ fans were left disappointed when the show’s contestants failed to identify a well-known musician. Meanwhile, Alanis Morissette’s ‘Jagged Little Pill’ is inching towards its 30th anniversary, a remarkable milestone for an album that almost didn’t see the light of day.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character's Death
American voice actor, J. Michael Tatum, known for his notable performances in anime and video games, recently announced his decision to stop watching the globally acclaimed series, Attack on Titan (AoT), following the death of his character, Erwin Smith. Tatum, who has been the voice behind Erwin since the character’s inception, made this choice out
J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character's Death
Tony Orlando Bids Adieu to Music Career with Farewell Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
5 mins ago
Tony Orlando Bids Adieu to Music Career with Farewell Concert at Mohegan Sun Arena
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
6 mins ago
Dead by Daylight Announces Crossover with Alan Wake
Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad
2 mins ago
Andrew Phung: The Comedian, The Sneakerhead, The Suburban Dad
Ansel Elgort Returns to Japan in 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2
4 mins ago
Ansel Elgort Returns to Japan in 'Tokyo Vice' Season 2
Andrew Scott's Stellar Performance in 'All of Us Strangers' Earns Acclaim
5 mins ago
Andrew Scott's Stellar Performance in 'All of Us Strangers' Earns Acclaim
Latest Headlines
World News
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
2 mins
Footballer's Heartwarming Gesture for Young Cancer Patient
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
2 mins
Washington State Proposes Ban on Child Marriage
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
2 mins
Southern Heritage Classic Secures Future in Memphis with Lease Extension
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
4 mins
Philippines' DOJ Mulls Lookout Order for Televangelist Amid Senate Probe
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
4 mins
Montreal Public Health Issues HIV, Hepatitis Warning Over Unlicensed Acupuncture Practices
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
4 mins
The Diverse Political Voices of Taiwan: A Prelude to the Elections
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
5 mins
Postnatal Depression in Fathers: A Silent Epidemic
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
6 mins
Trump's Campaign Leverages Animated Video for Get-Out-the-Vote Effort Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
6 mins
Ex-Gator Kingsley Eguakun Aims for NFL Draft Boost at Senior Bowl
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
20 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
50 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app