Entertainment Roundup: ‘Raid 2’ Begins Production, Golden Disc Awards & More

The entertainment industry is abuzz with an array of updates and events. First up, the much-anticipated ‘Raid 2’, starring Ajay Devgn, has officially begun production, with the first poster creating a flutter among fans. The film, a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Raid’, has set a theatrical release date of November 15, 2024. The project reunites Devgn with filmmaker Rajkumar Gupta and is being produced by T-Series and Panorama Studios. The film’s shooting locations span Mumbai, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

38th Golden Disc Awards and More

In other news, the 38th Golden Disc Awards are on the horizon, with details about nominations, presenters, and where to watch now available. Parineeti Chopra gave fans a treat, sharing an unseen photo with Diljit Dosanjh from ‘Chamkila’ to celebrate his birthday. On the set of ‘Indian Idol 14’, Sanjay Dutt offered a ‘jadoo ki jhappi’ to a contestant and shared valuable advice.

Entertainment Updates

Britney Spears impersonator Derrick Barry makes a comeback on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’, while Bharti Singh reveals how she persuaded Haarsh Limbachiyaa to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’. In the world of fashion, Malaika Arora promotes sustainability by repeating outfits. In the K-pop universe, SHINee’s Minho launched a solo music video ‘Stay for a night’, exploring emotional struggles.

Tragic Loss and Other News

Sadly, the entertainment world mourns the loss of actor Christian Oliver, who tragically passed away in a plane crash along with his daughters. In lighter news, zodiac sign characteristics are being explored, from those tied to their first home to those navigating privilege with grace. In wrestling news, Logan Paul sustained an injury on WWE SmackDown, and a major match involving Roman Reigns has been announced.

Financial updates include Mark Cuban’s magnanimous employee bonuses and an analysis of Larry Bird’s net worth. K-pop highlights feature BTS members posing in military uniforms and BLACKPINK’s Jisoo revealing her thoughts on beauty. Additionally, there are several ‘best-of’ lists for perfumes, skincare, and fashion, along with celebrity holiday outfits to inspire your next look.