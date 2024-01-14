en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Entertainment Roundup: Margot Robbie’s Possible Hiatus, Ariana Grande’s New Single, and Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:50 am EST
Entertainment Roundup: Margot Robbie’s Possible Hiatus, Ariana Grande’s New Single, and Tom Cruise’s ‘Top Gun 3’

The entertainment world reverberates with the decisions of its brightest stars, each step echoing through the corridors of Hollywood and beyond. Recently, Margot Robbie, celebrated for her diverse acting roles, hinted at the possibility of stepping away from the limelight, a move echoing the past trajectory of Jennifer Lawrence who once chose to retreat following a series of successful films.

Robbie’s Hiatus: A Move towards Preventing Audience Fatigue?

Margot Robbie, lauded for her roles in Hollywood, has been contemplating a break from acting. The actress, who has not accepted a new role in over a year, is concerned about audience fatigue and wishes to avoid overexposure. Despite her recent success with the Barbie movie, Robbie believes that the public might be tired of seeing her on screen. This break, however, does not indicate an end to her involvement in the industry. Robbie is keen on focusing on producing projects through her company, LuckyChap Entertainment.

Ariana Grande’s Bold New Single Challenges Critics

Meanwhile, in the music sphere, pop sensation Ariana Grande has released a new single, ‘Yes, and?’. The track, featuring assertive lyrics that confront criticism of her personal love life, has elicited a spectrum of reactions from her fan base. While some have embraced the song’s bold tone, others have expressed mixed feelings about its message.

Tom Cruise: Unstoppable at 61 with ‘Top Gun 3’

Continuing to defy the age factor, Hollywood stalwart Tom Cruise is actively involved in the development of ‘Top Gun 3’. The film, a partnership with Paramount, is a testament to Cruise’s undying passion for cinema. The sequel is expected to bring back actors like Miles Teller and Glen Powell, stars of the franchise’s previous installment.

As the world of entertainment continues to morph and evolve, the decisions of its key players, be it a hiatus, a bold new track, or the creation of a sequel, cast long shadows and steer the industry’s course. Time will tell what these shifts signify for the future of this ever-changing landscape.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
48 seconds ago
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
In a surprising turn of events, popular gaming retailer GameStop has announced its exit from the cryptocurrency space, with the closure of its non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace. This decision, precipitated by the ongoing regulatory uncertainty surrounding the crypto industry, marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy. GameStop’s Strategic Shift The closure of the NFT
GameStop to Shut Down NFT Marketplace Amid Regulatory Uncertainties
"Belgravia: The Next Chapter": A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy
6 mins ago
"Belgravia: The Next Chapter": A Glimpse into 19th Century Aristocracy
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
10 mins ago
Rochester Celebrates Historic Performance: 'The Rite of Spring' Reimagined
Some Other Woman: A Thrilling Dive into Trauma and Desire
53 seconds ago
Some Other Woman: A Thrilling Dive into Trauma and Desire
Ali Nuhu Appointed as Nigerian Film Corporation Head, Yul Edochie Faces Ridicule
2 mins ago
Ali Nuhu Appointed as Nigerian Film Corporation Head, Yul Edochie Faces Ridicule
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
6 mins ago
Natasha Lyonne and Colman Domingo Spark Conversations at Film Independent Event
Latest Headlines
World News
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
33 seconds
Ginger Zee Celebrates Amid Social Snub And Health Challenges
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
40 seconds
Jamaica: The Integrity Commission and the Quest for Accountability
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
1 min
Nepal's Constitutional Lawyers' Forum Elects New Leadership
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
2 mins
Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Faces Legal Backlash Over Remarks on Sonia Gandhi
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
2 mins
Rajshahi Prepares to Host the 52nd National Winter Sports Competition
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
2 mins
1. FC Kaiserslautern Triumphs in US Training Camp Opener
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
2 mins
Contrasting Rallies in Washington Reflect Public Engagement in Global Issues
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
2 mins
Nehawu Takes Minister Lindiwe Zulu to Court Over Director-General Reappointment
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
5 mins
Australian Wildcard Dane Sweeny's Spirited Debut at Australian Open
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app