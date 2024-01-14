en English
Arts & Entertainment

Entertainment Industry Luminaries Celebrate Milestone Birthdays

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:55 am EST
With the advent of a new year, a constellation of luminaries in the entertainment industry celebrates another trip around the sun, marking milestone birthdays with a diverse array of talent drawn from music, film, and television.

Music Legends and Acting Titans

Renowned blues singer Clarence Carter, known for his soulful rhythms and deep lyrics, rings in his 88th birthday. Adding to the musical celebrations, popular singer Jack Jones turns 86, his melodious voice having echoed through decades of popular music. In the realm of acting, celebrated performer Faye Dunaway celebrates her 83rd year, her illustrious career marked by iconic roles in film and theatre. Joining her, Holland Taylor, known for memorable turns in ‘Two and a Half Men’ and ‘The Practice,’ turns 81.

Shared Birthdays and Shared Talents

Adding to the harmony, T-Bone Burnett, an influential singer and producer, marks his 76th birthday, sharing the date with actor Carl Weathers, whose powerful performances have left an indelible mark on film and television. Geoff Tate, the distinctive voice behind the band Queensryche, hits his 65th milestone.

Directors, Anchors, and Artists

Distinguished director Steven Soderbergh, the visionary behind films like ‘Erin Brockovich’ and ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ blows out 61 candles. TV anchor Shepard Smith and actor-producer Dan Schneider both reach the six-decade milestone, their careers defined by informative perspectives and entertaining narratives. Iconic rapper Slick Rick turns 59, his unique style and lyrics having shaped the genre.

From Comedians to Musicians

Actor Emily Watson, known for her emotionally charged performances in films like ‘Breaking the Waves,’ turns 57, sharing her birthday with actor-comedian Tom Rhodes and hard-hitting guitarist Zakk Wylde of Black Label Society. Rapper-actor LL Cool J celebrates his 56th birthday, closely followed by actor Jason Bateman at 55, who shares his birthday with rock legend Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters and Nirvana fame.

Young Guns and Rising Stars

Actor Kevin Durand turns 50, while actor Jordan Ladd hits 49. Actor Ward Horton is now 48, and Emayatzy Corinealdi turns 44. Singer-guitarist Caleb Followill of Kings of Leon, actors Zach Gilford and Joe Guese all turn 42. Actor Jake Choi celebrates his 39th, and singer-actor Grant Gustin, known for his role in ‘The Flash,’ turns 34. Finally, bluegrass musician Molly Tuttle celebrates her 31st birthday, her string-plucking prowess heralding the future of the genre.

As these entertainment industry luminaries celebrate another year of life and accomplishment, their collective talent serves as a testament to the richness and diversity of the world of entertainment, their birthdays a celebration not just of their lives, but of the art they bring to life.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

