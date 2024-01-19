English Teacher Set to Release Debut Album 'This Could Be Texas' in April

English Teacher, an emerging indie band from Leeds, has announced the release of their debut album 'This Could Be Texas,' set for release on April 12 via Island Records. The album is expected to encapsulate themes of home, the in-between states of existence, and 'Desire Paths,' - unconventional or non-prescribed routes. Additionally, the album will feature the quartet's new single, 'Albert Road,' described as a poignant ballad.

'Albert Road': A Poignant Ballad

The new single, 'Albert Road,' reportedly takes a more emotive turn, featuring incisive lyrics and powerful vocal performances from the band. The song, along with the rest of the album, is expected to reflect on lead vocalist Lily Fontaine's experiences growing up mixed-race in a post-Brexit environment characterized by a lack of tolerance for diversity.

Aspirations for the Album

Fontaine expressed a desire for the album to provoke a feeling similar to journeying to space, only to find it resembles her hometown, Doncaster. This statement suggests that the album will delve into themes of belonging and community and the experiences that shape our identities and perceptions of home.

Accompanying Music Video and Upcoming Tour

Accompanying the release of 'Albert Road,' English Teacher has unveiled a new video directed by Douglas Frost and Sarah Oglesby of Sodium Films. The video was shot in the local Leeds pub, The Cardigan Arms. The band also hinted at an upcoming tour in celebration of the album release, although specific dates have not yet been provided.