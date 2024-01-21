Enduring Friendship in Showbiz: Carmina, Candy, Janice, and Gelli's Story

Decades have passed since the 1990s, a time when actresses Carmina Villarroel, Candy Pangilinan, and sisters Janice and Gelli de Belen first forged their remarkable friendship. Today, as the winds of the ever-changing showbiz industry continue to blow, their bond remains steadfast and strong, a feat celebrated by many.

Foundation of an Enduring Friendship

The secret to their lasting relationship? Shared interests and values, unwavering mutual support through life's peaks and troughs, and a conscious commitment to maintaining the friendship. But, the actresses are quick to emphasize that friendship, much like any relationship, requires effort - a labor of love involving both giving and taking.

Respect and Acceptance: The Bedrock of their Bond

Another crucial element in their friendship is the understanding and respect for each other's personal space and the acceptance of their flaws. This unconditional acceptance has fostered a deep, unconditional love amongst the group. Honesty, they suggest, is another cornerstone of their relationship, fostering an environment where they can communicate truthfully yet compassionately.

'Roadtrip': A Testament to their Friendship

The strength of their friendship extends into their professional lives. The actresses recently collaborated on the comedy-drama film 'Roadtrip', directed by Andoy Ranay and produced by Viva Films. The movie, an original concept by Candy Pangilinan, mirrors the real-life dynamics of their friendship, following four women on a journey to visit an ailing friend.

The film's script, developed in a workshop with National Artist Ricky Lee, presented physical challenges such as hiking to Mt. Pulag. Yet, these were made easier by the actresses' familiarity and camaraderie. Their enduring friendship, built on shared values, mutual respect, and conscious effort, is indeed a testament to the enduring power of personal bonds in an industry known for its fleeting relationships.