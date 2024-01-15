en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

End of an Era: ‘The Honeymooners’ Actress Joyce Randolph Passes Away at 99

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
End of an Era: ‘The Honeymooners’ Actress Joyce Randolph Passes Away at 99

Joyce Randolph, a celebrated figure in the world of television, best known for her role as Trixie Norton in the iconic sitcom ‘The Honeymooners,’ has passed away at the age of 99. She took her last breath peacefully in her sleep at her Manhattan home after being in home hospice care for several months. Her death was confirmed by her son Randy, marking the end of an era, as she was the last surviving member of the core cast of ‘The Honeymooners.’

A Path to Stardom

Born in Detroit, Michigan, Randolph’s acting career began in local theatre and on Broadway. She was catapulted to national fame when Jackie Gleason, charmed by her performance in a commercial, hired her for his variety show ‘Cavalcade of Stars’ in 1951. This marked the beginning of her journey with ‘The Honeymooners.’ She played the character of Trixie, wife of Ed Norton, throughout the show’s celebrated 1955-56 season. Despite having the least lines among the four main characters, Randolph cherished the episodes where her character had more than a few lines to deliver.

Life Beyond ‘The Honeymooners’

After the end of ‘The Honeymooners,’ Randolph made sporadic appearances on television, with a notable role in the 1991-92 sitcom ‘Hi Honey, I’m Home.’ However, her performances were largely overshadowed by her iconic role as Trixie. Beyond her television career, she was married to marketing executive Richard Charles from 1955 until his death in 1997. Randolph’s presence on-screen and off-screen left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry, resonating with her fans even today.

Leaving a Legacy Behind

Despite the limited run of ‘The Honeymooners,’ the show continues to be celebrated for its raw depiction of working-class America, with Randolph’s Trixie adding a unique charm to the ensemble. Her death marks the end of an era in television history, leaving behind an enduring legacy. As we bid goodbye to this iconic figure, we celebrate her contributions to the world of entertainment and remember her as the last pillar standing from the legendary foursome of ‘The Honeymooners.’

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Actor Marcus Chin: A Candid Discussion on Transnational Relationships and Personal Love Life
When revered Singaporean actor Marcus Chin dons the character Tho Gim Seng in the Mediacorp drama ‘I Do Do I’, he navigates the stormy waves of a father wrestling with his daughter’s decision to marry a man from Italy. The character’s journey through a labyrinth of cultural differences and prejudices forms the crux of the
Actor Marcus Chin: A Candid Discussion on Transnational Relationships and Personal Love Life
Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project's Guest Booker Kirsten Maree
13 mins ago
Kyle Sandilands Hires The Project's Guest Booker Kirsten Maree
Harrison Ford Delivers Emotional Speech at Critics' Choice Awards
13 mins ago
Harrison Ford Delivers Emotional Speech at Critics' Choice Awards
Courtney Clarke: From 'Paper Dolls' to 'Home and Away,' A Journey in the Making
5 mins ago
Courtney Clarke: From 'Paper Dolls' to 'Home and Away,' A Journey in the Making
Bollywood Film 'Animal' Mired in Legal Dispute Between Cine1 Studios and T-Series
7 mins ago
Bollywood Film 'Animal' Mired in Legal Dispute Between Cine1 Studios and T-Series
The Evolution of Pakistan's Portrayal in Bollywood: A Historical Overview
12 mins ago
The Evolution of Pakistan's Portrayal in Bollywood: A Historical Overview
Latest Headlines
World News
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
30 seconds
British Columbia's Stand-off: A Battle Over Surrey's Police Transition
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
39 seconds
Shapps Confident in Conservative Party's Prospects Amidst Difficult Political Climate
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
3 mins
The Underutilized Potential of Health Savings Accounts
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
3 mins
Revitalizing OCE CoD: AEN Introduces CoD Platinum Division
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
3 mins
Milind Deora Swaps Congress for Shiv Sena: A Blow for the Grand Old Party
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
4 mins
Sumo Wrestling Returns to Melbourne After Fifty Years: A Cultural Exchange in the Offing
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
6 mins
London's Salad Bars: A Testament to Evolving Dietary Habits
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
9 mins
Josef Fritzl, Austrian Man Who Imprisoned Daughter, May Be Released Due to Ailing Health
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
10 mins
Senator Marco Rubio Endorses Donald Trump: Unpacking the Implications
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
59 mins
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app