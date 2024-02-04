Empyrean Series Grows with 'Iron Flame'; TV Adaptation Announced

Bestselling author Rebecca Yarros is expanding her fantasy adventure saga, The Empyrean Series, with the release of its sequel, Iron Flame, slated for November 2023. This follows the publication of Fourth Wing in May 2023. Yarros revealed in a conversation with Variety that the series is planned to be a 5-book collection. Initially anticipated to be a trilogy, the expansion to five books was a result of the narrative's complexity and the introduction of additional characters.

TV Adaptation in the Works

A television adaptation of the series is in development. Amazon and Outlier Society, the production company of Michael B. Jordan, have acquired the rights for Fourth Wing, Iron Flame, and the forthcoming three novels. The TV series will immerse viewers into the harsh realm of Basgiath War College, following the story of Violet Sorrengail, who is thrust from a life of tranquility into the perilous pursuit of becoming a dragon rider in a world where failure means death.

Rebecca Yarros as Executive Producer

Rebecca Yarros is also on board as an executive producer for the TV adaptation, ensuring the series retains the essence of her written work. This key role will allow her to maintain the integrity of the narrative as it transitions from text to screen. As the creator of the world and its characters, Yarros' involvement will be instrumental in ensuring authenticity and continuity throughout the adaptation process.