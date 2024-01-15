Empire of the Sun's 'Walking on a Dream' Hits One Billion Streams

Empire of the Sun, the dynamic Australian music duo, has etched their name in history with their debut single "Walking on a Dream", now a certified billion-stream anthem. The song has been accorded the prestigious Australia's Billion Award, celebrating the remarkable feat of one billion streams amassed from various digital platforms.

Advertisment

A Decade-long Musical Journey

The song, released back in 2008, was an instant hit and has since maintained a steady trajectory of success. It climbed its way to No. 10 on the ARIA Singles Chart and was crowned the single of the year at the 2009 ARIA Music Awards. The track's popularity spilled over into the next year, grabbing the dance work of the year accolade at the 2010 APRA Music Awards.

Behind the Billion-Stream Anthem

Advertisment

The hit single is the brainchild of a talented trio: Nick Littlemore, Luke Steele, and Jono Sloan. Their collective genius was honored with the Billion streams prize, presented at APRA AMCOS' Sydney headquarters. The song's success also owes much to its publishers, Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, and Kobalt Music Publishing.

An Evergreen Appeal

Nick Littlemore, one of the masterminds behind the hit, stated that the song's timeless quality and universal appeal continue to resonate with new generations, keeping it in the limelight. Its enduring popularity received a further boost when it was featured in a Honda Civic commercial in the U.S. in 2016, and more recently, in a campaign for Western Australia Tourism.

The song's wide-reaching influence is further evidenced by its certification: 10-times platinum in Australia, and platinum in both the U.S. and U.K. The Billion List by APRA AMCOS, which considers streaming numbers from Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, is a unique award that celebrates a songwriter's streaming achievements and has now inspired similar honors in the UK.