Emmys 2024: Outrage Over Jerry Springer and Other Notable Omissions from 'In Memoriam' Tribute

The 2024 Emmys stirred up quite a controversy after several prominent figures were conspicuously absent from the annual 'In Memoriam' segment. Among those not included was Jerry Springer, the iconic host of 'The Jerry Springer Show', who passed away at the age of 79 from pancreatic cancer in April 2023. Springer's show, known for its lively and often controversial content, had a remarkable 27-year run, making his omission from the tribute a point of contention among fans.

Other Notable Exclusions

Besides Springer, there were other significant figures missing from the tribute. These included Julian Sands, known for spellbinding performances in TV series like '24' and 'Castle'; Raquel Welch, an award-winning actress with appearances in 'Right to Die' and 'CSI: Miami'; Tom Sizemore, recognized for his roles in 'Shooter' and 'Hawaii Five-0'; Ray Stevenson, famous for his portrayal of Titus Pullo in 'Rome' and his recent appearance in 'Ahsoka' on Disney+; and Al Brown, renowned for his role in 'The Wire'.

Fan Disappointment and Criticism

Following the Emmys broadcast, fans took to social media to express their discontentment over these omissions. The exclusion of Springer, in particular, sparked widespread disappointment, with many considering it a slight against his contributions to the television industry. Amidst the backlash, it was noted that all the omitted personalities were included in the 'In Memoriam' section of the Emmys' website.

Despite Omissions, Some Stars Honored

Despite these significant oversights, the nearly five-minute-long tribute did acknowledge numerous television personalities. Among them were Suzanne Somers, Angus Cloud, Paul Reubens, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Leslie Jordan, Norman Lear, Barbara Walters, and many others. The segment, introduced by Rob Reiner and Sally Struthers, also featured a moving musical tribute by Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty.