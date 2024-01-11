en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy-Winning Makeup Artist Reggie Wells Dies at Age 76

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:26 pm EST
Emmy-Winning Makeup Artist Reggie Wells Dies at Age 76

Reggie Wells, a revered Emmy-winning makeup artist, renowned for his distinctive work with prominent figures such as Michelle Obama, Beyonc, and Oprah Winfrey, has passed away at the age of 76 in Baltimore after a prolonged illness. Wells’s extraordinary career, marked by his significant contributions to the beauty industry, particularly through his three-decade-long tenure as Oprah Winfrey’s makeup artist, left an indelible mark in the realm of celebrity beauty.

Leaving a Legacy in the Beauty Industry

Wells’s talent was not limited to his celebrity clientele; he was recognized for his groundbreaking work in creating and customizing makeup for Black women at a time when cosmetic brands did not cater to their shades. His impact on the industry was further solidified through his Daytime Emmy Award win for Outstanding Achievement In Makeup in 1995, along with several nominations. Wells’s talent also transcended into literature, with the makeup maestro authoring a book on African American beauty techniques.

From Baltimore to Stardom

Born and educated in Baltimore, Wells moved to New York City in 1976 to further his career. A chance encounter while working at Essence magazine led to his discovery by Oprah Winfrey, marking the beginning of a professional relationship that would last for 30 years. Winfrey’s tribute to Wells highlighted his knack for creating beauty and his infectious joy and laughter that would lighten the atmosphere around him.

Returning to His Roots

After an illustrious career, Wells returned to Baltimore in 2016 to care for his ailing father. Even in his later years, he continued to contribute to his community by offering makeup makeovers to Black women at a senior living residence. Wells’s life was marked by his exceptional talent, a captivating personality, and his philanthropic contributions to his hometown.

Reggie Wells is survived by his sisters Priscilla Tingle, Patricia Banks, and Orrie Wright. Funeral services are pending, and his legacy in the beauty industry will undoubtedly continue to inspire future generations of make-up artists.

Arts & Entertainment Obituary United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

