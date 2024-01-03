en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy-Winning Filmmaker Sriyanka Ray: A Legacy Beyond Life

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:24 am EST
On December 29, Kolkata’s own, Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and journalist, Sriyanka Ray, was posthumously commemorated by friends and family, paying tribute to her remarkable career and enduring legacy. A proud alumna of La Martiniere for Girls, Ray was renowned for founding Stage Fright, the first drama club at Presidency College. Here, she spearheaded the interactive theatre movement and creative resistance, leaving an indelible mark on the institution’s cultural history.

Pioneering Journey to New York

Ray’s pursuit of excellence took her to New York, where she obtained a Master’s in Media Studies from The New School. Her passion for social activism, journalism, and film led her to contribute significantly to BRIC, a leading arts and media institution. Ray’s work was characterized by her dedication to creating content that explored the intersection of these fields, bringing new perspectives to light.

Emmy-Winning Body of Work

Throughout her career, Ray directed and produced notable documentaries such as ‘The Sweatshop of Wall Street,’ ‘The Database,’ and ‘Highway Mike.’ Her work garnered international recognition, with ‘The Mothers of Flatbush’ gaining acknowledgement from The Guardian and ‘Crossroads’ earning an Emmy nomination. Her commitment to community empowerment was exemplified through her launch of BHeard, a documentary unit and her management of BRIC Lab Film & TV.

Enduring Impact and Unfinished Legacy

Sriyanka Ray’s unexpected death from altitude sickness in Bolivia in 2023 left her final project, ‘The Vanishing Island,’ incomplete. Despite this, her influence persists. Tributes from the music and film communities continue to pour in, and a grant has been established in her name to support female and non-binary filmmakers, ensuring her legacy continues to inspire future generations. The memorial service held in Kolkata was a poignant testament to her impact, marked by emotional speeches, poetry, and performances, reflecting the deep admiration and love for Sriyanka Ray and her work.

Arts & Entertainment India Obituary
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

