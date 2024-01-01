en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dies at 61, Leaving a Legacy of Powerful Performances

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 1:19 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Emmy-Winning Actor Andre Braugher Dies at 61, Leaving a Legacy of Powerful Performances

Emmy-winning actor Andre Braugher, revered for his roles in ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’ and ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ has passed away at age 61 following a private battle with lung cancer. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the news. Best known for his captivating screen presence and gravitas, Braugher’s death has sent shockwaves through the acting community and elicited an outpouring of tributes.

Braugher’s Illustrious Career

Throughout his career, Braugher was lauded for his ability to bring depth and complexity to his characters. He had a breakthrough role in 1989’s ‘Glory’ and received his first career Emmy for his role in ‘Homicide.’ He garnered further acclaim and a second Emmy for his performance in the limited series ‘Thief.’

Later, he transitioned to comedy with his role as Captain Raymond Holt on the police comedy series ‘Brooklyn Nine Nine,’ a portrayal that won him a Critics Choice Television Award and endeared him to a new generation of viewers.

Remembering Andre Braugher

Braugher’s death was announced by X Corp, leaving fans and colleagues in mourning. His wife, actress Ami Brabson, and their three sons survive him. The cause of his death was not specified in the official statement, but it’s known he had been dealing with lung cancer.

Recognized for his compelling performances and respected as a figure in the acting community, Braugher’s legacy is expected to live on. His impactful roles and the inspiration he provided to both audiences and fellow actors will continue to resonate in the world of film and television.

Arts & Entertainment Hollywood
