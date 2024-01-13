en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2024: Delayed Ceremony, Double Nominations, and Mixed Reviews

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Emmy Awards 2024: Delayed Ceremony, Double Nominations, and Mixed Reviews

The entertainment industry braces itself for the long-awaited 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, set to take place on January 15, 2024, after a significant delay due to Hollywood labor disputes. Initially scheduled for 2023, the ceremony was pushed back by several months, a decision that has triggered concerns about audience’s recall of the nominated shows and performances.

Emmys Amid the Strikes

What should have been a celebration of television excellence, the Emmys found itself caught in the crosshairs of the sweeping actors’ and writers’ strikes. The strikes, which saw Hollywood creatives demanding new contracts with studios and streamers, led to a wide-scale halt of TV productions. The ripple effect of this industrial action was felt in the Emmy Awards, with the nominations announced as far back as July 2023, and voting ending in August.

A Time Machine Effect

The delays prompted the Emmy Awards to retain their eligibility rules, requiring shows to have aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023. As a result, some nominated shows might clinch awards for seasons that aired as far back as 2022. This creates a unique ‘TV time machine effect,’ with audiences revisiting shows that may seem dated. Front-runners in the drama and comedy categories include ‘Succession,’ ‘The Last Of Us,’ ‘The Bear,’ and ‘Only Murders In The Building.’

Sandra Huller’s Double Nomination and Other Highlights

Among the nominees, Sandra Huller stands out with her double nomination for her roles in ‘Anatomy of a Fall’ and ‘The Zone of Interest.’ Meanwhile, the film industry offers mixed reviews. ‘Night Swim,’ a movie revolving around a family unwittingly moving into a house with a sinister history tied to their pool, has been criticized for failing to exploit its promising premise. Conversely, ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s,’ a film adaptation of the popular video game, receives lukewarm reviews, with critics suggesting it caters mainly to a younger, pre-teen audience.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

