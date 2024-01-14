en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ Leads With 27 Nominations, Potential Shift in Late-Night Category

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 7:18 am EST
Emmy Awards 2023: 'Succession' Leads With 27 Nominations, Potential Shift in Late-Night Category

In the world of television, the 75th Emmy Awards nominations have stirred quite an excitement. With the announcement of the nominees, HBO’s ‘Succession’ is leading the race, having secured 27 nominations for its final season. The series’ compelling narrative and captivating performances have made it a favourite among critics and audiences alike, setting it up for potential triumph at the awards.

HBO’s Dominance

The networks have always been a major part of the awards season conversation, and HBO has established itself as the dominant network this year. Alongside ‘Succession’, the network has also received significant nominations for its other shows – ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘House of the Dragon.’

Comedy and Late-Night Categories

While the drama category is garnering attention, the comedy section is not far behind. ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Wednesday’ are some of the notable nominees competing for the best comedy. Adding to the suspense is the late-night category, which could potentially see a new winner for the first time in seven years, marking a shift in this traditionally stable category.

Impending Strikes and Delays

Despite the anticipation, the Emmy Awards ceremony, scheduled for September 18 on Fox, may face a delay due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. The industrial action has already caused a four-month delay, and further disruptions could be on the horizon.

The Changing Landscape of Television

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards reflect the evolving landscape of television. The variety of nominees across genres and platforms highlights the diversity of content vying for these prestigious awards. From established favourites to new contenders, the nominations span across comedy, drama, and limited series categories. Notable acting nominations include Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, and many others in supporting roles, showcasing the breadth of talent in the television industry today.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

