en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ Leads the Nominations Amidst Writers’ Strike

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:15 am EST
Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ Leads the Nominations Amidst Writers’ Strike

The 75th Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 18, 2023, is teetering on the brink of postponement, courtesy of an ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. HBO’s ‘Succession’ dominates the nominations, leading with 27 nods for its final season, reflecting a celebration of the network’s television prowess.

A Strong Showing for HBO

Alongside ‘Succession’, HBO’s other nominations include ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘House of the Dragon,’ thereby strengthening its presence in this year’s awards. The nominations shine a light on HBO’s commitment to quality and diversity in its television productions.

The Comedy and Late-Night Shuffle

The comedy series category features a line-up of nominees such as ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Wednesday.’ A shift in the late-night category could see a new winner for the first time in seven years, indicating an evolution in the viewer’s preference and a testament to the dynamism of the television industry.

Nominees Across Networks and Streaming Platforms

The full list of nominees, encompassing shows from various networks like ABC, FX, and streaming platforms such as Amazon Freevee, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, Disney, AMC, Showtime, among others, signals the democratization of content. The categories span from best comedy, drama, limited series, and outstanding acting performances across multiple genres.

A Star-Studded Nominee List

Notable actors in the nominee pool include Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Martin Short, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Allen White, among others. The Emmy Awards, a nod to the best in television, acknowledge the exceptional shows and performances over the past year, reinforcing the importance of storytelling and the power of the screen.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
10 mins ago
2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases
The year 2024 is shaping up to be a banner year for cinema and television, with a veritable feast of new releases set to captivate audiences worldwide. Despite previous production delays due to strikes, the industry is gearing up to deliver a diverse array of anticipated content, promising an exciting year for film and TV
2024: A Year of Anticipated Cinema and TV Releases
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
40 mins ago
Abdication of Queen Margrethe II: A Shift in Royal Eccentricity
TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland
45 mins ago
TMZ TV Recap: Zendaya and Tom Holland Breakup Rumors Quashed by Holland
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
12 mins ago
Sarah Snook: A Journey of Success and Self-Realization
'Succession' Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Heritage Auctions
19 mins ago
'Succession' Memorabilia Fetches High Prices at Heritage Auctions
'Echo' Breaks the Mold: Marvel's New Direction with Gritty Realism and Cultural Depth
35 mins ago
'Echo' Breaks the Mold: Marvel's New Direction with Gritty Realism and Cultural Depth
Latest Headlines
World News
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
3 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Assumes Presidency Amid Legal Challenges: The Struggle and Support
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
3 mins
Minds in Motion: A Beacon of Hope for Dementia Patients in Portage la Prairie
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
5 mins
Christina Pushaw: The Georgian Influence in American Politics
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
6 mins
Ivory Coast Triumphs Over Guinea Bissau in Africa Cup of Nations Opener
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
8 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Century of Days and Counting
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
8 mins
Concerns Arise Over Donald Tusk's Tactics as Poland's Prime Minister
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
9 mins
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Monumental Victory for Democratic Progressive Party
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
10 mins
Kings vs Bucks: A Clash of Rest and Resilience
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
15 mins
Australian Open 2024: Chris O'Connell's Epic Comeback Triumph in First Round
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
1 hour
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
4 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
5 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
5 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
7 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
12 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
12 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
12 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
12 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app