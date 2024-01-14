Emmy Awards 2023: ‘Succession’ Leads the Nominations Amidst Writers’ Strike

The 75th Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 18, 2023, is teetering on the brink of postponement, courtesy of an ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike. HBO’s ‘Succession’ dominates the nominations, leading with 27 nods for its final season, reflecting a celebration of the network’s television prowess.

A Strong Showing for HBO

Alongside ‘Succession’, HBO’s other nominations include ‘The White Lotus,’ ‘The Last of Us,’ and ‘House of the Dragon,’ thereby strengthening its presence in this year’s awards. The nominations shine a light on HBO’s commitment to quality and diversity in its television productions.

The Comedy and Late-Night Shuffle

The comedy series category features a line-up of nominees such as ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘The Bear,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ and ‘Wednesday.’ A shift in the late-night category could see a new winner for the first time in seven years, indicating an evolution in the viewer’s preference and a testament to the dynamism of the television industry.

Nominees Across Networks and Streaming Platforms

The full list of nominees, encompassing shows from various networks like ABC, FX, and streaming platforms such as Amazon Freevee, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV, Netflix, Disney, AMC, Showtime, among others, signals the democratization of content. The categories span from best comedy, drama, limited series, and outstanding acting performances across multiple genres.

A Star-Studded Nominee List

Notable actors in the nominee pool include Christina Applegate, Rachel Brosnahan, Quinta Brunson, Natasha Lyonne, Jenna Ortega, Bill Hader, Jason Segel, Martin Short, Jason Sudeikis, Jeremy Allen White, among others. The Emmy Awards, a nod to the best in television, acknowledge the exceptional shows and performances over the past year, reinforcing the importance of storytelling and the power of the screen.