Arts & Entertainment

Emmy Awards 2023: Delayed but Undeterred, Recognizing Television’s Best

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:23 am EST
After an unprecedented delay due to labor strikes, the 2023 Emmy Awards are set to honor television’s finest, albeit with series and performances that may not be fresh in viewers’ minds. Among the series being recognized are concluding ones such as “Succession,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Ted Lasso,” “Better Call Saul,” and “Barry.” This delay has also created a window of opportunity for newcomers like “The Bear,” which has already aired its second season while the fifth iteration of “Fargo” will have to wait until next year to contend.

Anticipated Dominance in Drama

In the Best Drama Series category, “Succession” is expected to reign supreme, with strong potential for individual awards for its actors. “Better Call Saul” could see recognition, particularly for Bob Odenkirk’s performance. Actors from “Succession” and “The Last of Us” are in contention for Best Actor in a Drama Series, with “Succession” also expected to sweep the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor and Actress categories in the drama genre.

Comedy Series: A Blend of Humor and Dark Drama

The Best Comedy Series category is an interesting mix of dark dramas and humor with “The Bear” and “Abbott Elementary” showing promise. Quinta Brunson, the writer of “Abbott Elementary,” is tipped to win Best Actress in a Comedy Series. The supporting actor and actress categories for comedy are expected to see competition from “Ted Lasso” and “The Bear.”

Limited Series and TV Movie Categories: A Tight Race

In the Limited Series and TV Movie categories, “Beef” and “Dahmer: Monster – The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” are among the strong contenders, along with their respective lead and supporting actors and actresses. The talk series, scripted variety, and variety special categories also feature strong contenders such as “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” “Saturday Night Live,” and “Carol Burnett 90 Years of Laughter.”

The delay in the Emmy Awards ceremony has created an interesting dynamic where retiring series may receive a parting gift and newer series have the chance to make an impact. With a diverse range of contenders across various categories, the 2023 Emmy Awards are poised to be an intriguing event, a showcase of both established favorites and emerging talent.

Arts & Entertainment United States
