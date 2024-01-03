en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:14 pm EST
Emmerdale Actress Sian Reese-Williams Turns Potter: An Artistic Venture Beyond Acting

Renowned television actress Sian Reese-Williams, widely recognized for her role as Gennie Walker on the ITV soap Emmerdale, has charted a new creative path. The Welsh actress recently took to Twitter to announce her foray into pottery, a venture that blends her fascination with the art and her entrepreneurial spirit. She intends to market her handcrafted pottery pieces online, significantly expanding the scope of her artistic pursuits beyond acting.

Pottery: A New Artistic Venture

Reese-Williams’s transition to pottery reflects her evolving artistic journey. She frequently updates her over two thousand Instagram followers with images of her pottery creations, showcasing her talent and dedication to her newfound passion. Her pottery pieces, a testament to her artistic versatility, are a far cry from the drama-filled world of Emmerdale, yet they mirror the intricate, multifaceted nature of her acting career.

Continued Acting Career Post-Emmerdale

Though Reese-Williams left Emmerdale in 2013, concluding a five-year tenure that began in 2008, she has not distanced herself from the acting arena. She has graced various television roles since her departure from the soap, proving that her artistic prowess is not confined to a single genre or platform. Notably, Reese-Williams played DI Maia Lincoln in the BBC One miniseries thriller ‘Wolf’, a role that further solidified her standing in the industry. Her acting repertoire also includes appearances in ‘Vera’, ‘Holby City’, ‘Silent Witness’, and ‘Line of Duty’.

Contribution to Welsh Language Productions

Reese-Williams has also made significant contributions to Welsh language productions, exhibiting her linguistic versatility and her commitment to promoting Welsh culture. Her roles in productions such as ‘Pili Pala’, ‘Y Golau’, and ’35 Diwrnod’ underscore her dedication to her craft and her willingness to explore diverse acting arenas. In 2022, she surprised her fans with a dramatic transformation, posting a selfie in an unzipped wetsuit that showcased a different side of the actress.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
16 seconds ago
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
As we usher in 2024, PlayStation is kick-starting the year with an enticing offer for its users. The gaming giant is dishing out three free games, all upgraded for PS5, with two of them also available on PS4. A boon for new console owners, this offer does come with a few prerequisites that need to
PlayStation Offers Three Free PS5 Games to Start 2024
Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams
1 min ago
Power Rangers Universe Expands with Revelation of Pre-Mighty Morphin Teams
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
2 mins ago
Jacob Elordi Addresses Passionate Responses to 'Saltburn's' Controversial Bathtub Scene
Kevin Hart 'Hoodwinks' Chris Rock into Netflix Special, Set to Receive Mark Twain Prize
17 seconds ago
Kevin Hart 'Hoodwinks' Chris Rock into Netflix Special, Set to Receive Mark Twain Prize
PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel
40 seconds ago
PlutoTV Bolsters Anime Offerings with Dedicated Naruto Channel
2024 TV Season: Anticipated Returns and Promising Debuts Amid a Competitive Streaming Landscape
50 seconds ago
2024 TV Season: Anticipated Returns and Promising Debuts Amid a Competitive Streaming Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
45 seconds
New Jersey's Battle Against Lung Cancer: A Tale of Progress and Persisting Disparities
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
54 seconds
AI-Augmented Home Stethoscope Revolutionizes Asthma Management
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
1 min
Premier League's Overperformers and Underperformers: A Mid-season Analysis
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
1 min
MSNBC Anchor Faces Live Broadcast Dilemma Amid Father's New Federal Charges
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
2 mins
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
2 mins
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
2 mins
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
3 mins
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
2 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
23 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
31 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app