Emmanuelle Moureaux Creates Rainbow Journey for Bulgari's Serpenti Anniversary

Emmanuelle Moureaux, a Paris-born architect and designer known for her signature '100 Colors' installations, has once again created an immersive, color-centric masterpiece. This time, it's for the 75th anniversary of Bulgari's Serpenti, an iconic symbol representing eternity. Moureaux's 50th installation, commissioned by the Italian luxury brand, encapsulates the endless visual experience of colors, embodying the enduring legacy and the future of Bulgari.

A Rainbow Journey Through Time

The latest installation features 100 transparent acrylic panels, each imprinted with Roman numerals that ascend from I to C. This progression symbolizes the passage of time and the eternal journey. The panels are meticulously arranged to create a long, narrow pathway that visitors traverse. As they walk, they are encased in a dazzling gradation of hues, blending into a seemingly infinite display - a visual manifestation of Bulgari's future.

Moureaux's Legacy of Color

Since her first '100 Colors' project in 2013, Moureaux, now Tokyo-based, has developed 49 more installations, each providing an immersive experience of color. Her work is celebrated globally for its vibrancy and the unique experience it offers to visitors. The 50th installation, a tribute to the concept of eternity, is indeed a milestone in her illustrious career.

Bulgari and the Serpenti

Bulgari's Serpenti, an iconic symbol, has been celebrated for 75 years. It represents eternity, a concept that Moureaux's latest installation pays tribute to. The visually and conceptually rich environment created by Moureaux serves as an embodiment of the enduring legacy and future of Bulgari, symbolized by the Serpenti.