Emmanuel Perrotin to Open New Gallery in Los Angeles, Coinciding with 2024 Frieze Art Fair

Esteemed French gallerist, Emmanuel Perrotin, is set to broaden his U.S. footprint with the launch of a new gallery in Los Angeles, timed to coincide with the 2024 Frieze art fair. The new gallery, christened Perrotin LA, will occupy a 1930s historic building in Mid-City, Los Angeles. Spanning across 10,000 square feet, it incorporates the primary gallery space and an office area, repurposed from a former comedy club.

Perrotin LA: A New Chapter in Perrotin's Global Story

Perrotin LA is set to join the roster of Perrotin's existing prestigious locations in Paris, New York, Dubai, Hong Kong, Seoul, and Tokyo. Perrotin perceives Los Angeles as a vital cultural nexus, teeming with a diverse array of artists, museums, and art aficionados. The gallery's opening will be highlighted by a solo exhibition from Japanese artist Izumi Kato, marking his first solo venture on the West Coast.

Izumi Kato: A Reflection of Japanese Spirituality

Kato's oeuvre, comprising paintings and sculptures crafted from materials like wood, stone, and cast aluminum, resonates with the spiritual facets of his Japanese lineage. The Frieze LA 2024 event is slated to run from February 29 to March 3 at the Santa Monica Airport, providing a perfect backdrop for Kato's artistic exploration.

Saul Leiter: A Centennial Celebration

In addition to Kato's exhibition, Perrotin LA will also showcase a collection of 67 works by Saul Leiter, in honor of the artist's centennial. The exhibition will cover a broad spectrum of Leiter's work, ranging from monochromatic and color street scenes, intimate nudes, fashion portfolios, to overpainted photographs and watercolors. The exhibition, however, does not aspire to emulate the scale and depth of the published monograph on Leiter's work. Instead, it seeks to provide a swift overview of Leiter's multifaceted subjects, offering both vintage and later posthumous prints for sale.

The exhibition aims to guide viewers through a relative of a more definitive Leiter retrospective, underscoring the continuity of aesthetic thinking and the transitions and evolutions between various expressive mediums.