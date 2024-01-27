Emma Thompson and Greg Wise: Love Story On and Off Screen

Emma Thompson and Greg Wise, whose love story reads like a Hollywood romantic screenplay, have been a couple since 2003. Their journey began in 1995 on the set of 'Sense and Sensibility', where a prophetic word from a friend led to a surprising twist for Wise.

A Prophetic Word and a Twist of Fate

A friend had told Wise that he would meet his lifetime love on the movie set. This prediction initially led him to believe that his co-star Kate Winslet was the one. However, when Winslet showed no romantic interest in Wise, he realized that his destined partner was, in fact, Emma Thompson.

Thompson and Wise: A Match Made in Heaven

Thompson, who was reeling from the end of her first marriage with Kenneth Branagh, credits Wise with saving her life. In a twist of fate, it was Winslet who pointed out the compatibility between Thompson and Wise. She even informed Wise about Thompson's ended marriage, setting the stage for a new beginning.

A Family, a Book, and a Coronation

The couple, with a seven-year age difference, have two children - Gaia, born in 1999, and Tindyebwa Agaba, a Rwandan refugee they warmly welcomed into their family in 2003. Beyond their personal life, the duo has successfully curated a book of heartwarming holiday stories, solidifying their presence in the realm of arts and literature. Their shared journey also includes attending significant events such as the coronation of King Charles in May 2023.

Thompson, known for her roles in holiday movies and her refreshing take on aging, and Wise, recognized for his victory in a celebrity baking competition, continue to make their imprint on the world, not just as successful individuals, but as a long-lasting and inspiring couple.