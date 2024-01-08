en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone’s Playful Jibe at Taylor Swift Highlights Friendship at Golden Globes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Emma Stone’s Playful Jibe at Taylor Swift Highlights Friendship at Golden Globes

In a memorable evening at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, actress Emma Stone walked away with the coveted award for best performance by a female actor in a musical or comedy film. The highlight, however, was not just her triumph but her cheeky jest about Taylor Swift, the pop icon and her close friend.

Stone’s Playful Jibe at Swift

During the press conference that followed her win, Stone referred to Swift, who was also a nominee that evening, as an “a**hole“. This comment, made entirely in jest, was met with laughter and applause, further solidifying their long-standing friendship. Swift, known for her exuberant support for her friends, had given Stone a standing ovation on her win.

Host Jo Koy’s Performance Falls Flat

The atmosphere at the awards was somewhat muted, with host Jo Koy’s performance falling below expectations. Koy, who was brought in as a last-minute replacement, pointed fingers at the show’s writers blaming them for the lackluster jokes. One such joke about the frequency of Swift’s camera shots at such events drew negative reactions and backlash from Swift’s fans on social media.

Highlights of The Evening

On a brighter note, Jennifer Lawrence’s enthusiastic reaction to Stone’s win was a highlight of the evening. The event, in general, was rife with anticipation and excitement as it recognized a diverse range of talents and fresh perspectives in the industry.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

