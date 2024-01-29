Emma Stone's Critical Role in Oscar-Nominated 'Poor Things'

The film industry's spotlight is shining on Poor Things, a cinematic gem directed by Yorgos Lanthimos and based on the novel by Alasdair Gray. Having already garnered critical acclaim, the film now strides confidently towards the Oscars with 11 nominations under its belt. A recent Hollywood Gold podcast interview with producers Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe shed light on the crucial role that Emma Stone played in the film's production.

Emma Stone: The Actress and Producer

Best known for her roles in films like La La Land and The Favourite, Emma Stone has once again proven her mettle in Poor Things. However, her contribution extends beyond her portrayal of Bella Baxter. Stone served not only as the film's leading lady but also as a producer. Guiney and Lowe emphasized that Stone's involvement was a decisive factor in the studio's green-lighting of the film's production. They stated that without an actress of Emma's caliber, who possesses the unique capacity to shape, guide, defend, and advocate for a project, Poor Things might not have seen the light of day.

Yorgos Lanthimos: The Greek Director's Journey

Yorgos Lanthimos, recognized for his Greek films, received support from Guiney and Lowe for his transition to English language films, starting with 'The Lobster' in 2015. The director's unique narrative style and deft handling of complex themes have earned him admiration from audiences and critics alike. Poor Things is another testament to his storytelling prowess, with a screenplay by Tony McNamara, a soundtrack by Jerskin Fendrix, and cinematography by Robbie Ryan.

A Creative Collaboration Set to Continue

The bond between Stone and Lanthimos, first forged on the sets of 'The Favourite,' seems to be one that will endure. Guiney and Lowe expressed their belief that this creative duo would continue to challenge and drive each other in future projects. With the success of Poor Things, one can only anticipate the cinematic magic this collaboration will conjure in the future.