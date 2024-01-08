en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone’s Australian Accent Steals the Show at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:13 am EST
Emma Stone’s Australian Accent Steals the Show at the 81st Golden Globe Awards

In a tapestry of glamour and cinematic achievement, the 81st Golden Globe Awards unfolded at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Amid the glitz, it was Emma Stone’s unexpected attempt at an Australian accent that claimed a significant share of the spotlight. The American actress, renowned for her versatility, ventured into linguistic territory during her acceptance speech, eliciting a barrage of reactions from the global audience.

Stone’s Unexpected Linguistic Twist

As she stepped onto the stage to accept the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture for her role in ‘Poor Things’, Stone decided to add a dash of linguistic flavor to her speech. The actress thanked Australian screenwriter Tony McNamara, her collaborator for the third time, in an accent that was distinctly Australian. The attempt, unexpected as it was, set social media ablaze with viewers finding it amusing and sharing their thoughts.

Recognition for ‘Poor Things’

In addition to Stone’s individual accolade, the film ‘Poor Things’ emerged as a significant winner at the Golden Globe Awards. The movie, which unravels a narrative of eccentricity and charm, bagged multiple awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy. The recognition underscores the film’s resonance with both the jury and the audience, carving its place in the annals of cinematic history.

Other Notable Winners

While Stone’s Australian accent stirred a buzz, the ceremony was also marked by other notable winners. Cillian Murphy won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for his role in ‘Oppenheimer’. The awards also celebrated achievements in a broad spectrum of categories, such as television series, supporting roles, directing, and stand-up comedy, reflecting the diverse panorama of film and American television of 2023.

Arts & Entertainment Australia United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

