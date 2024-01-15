Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards witnessed a stellar performance by Emma Stone, as she clinched the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Stone, in her acceptance speech, conveyed her surprise and gratitude, humorously noting that she’s learning to detach herself from critics’ opinions despite triumphing at an event that is essentially critics-centric.

Stone’s Majestic Performance in ‘Poor Things’

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’ is a dark comedy set in the Victorian era. Stone’s character, Bella Baxter, is brought back to life with the brain of a fetus, a role that has received widespread acclaim from critics. Stone’s performance not only won her the prestigious award but also made her a strong contender for the forthcoming Oscar nominations.

Recognizing the Nominees and Winners

Stone acknowledged her fellow nominees – Lily Gladstone for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Sandra Hüller for ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ Greta Lee for ‘Past Lives,’ Carey Mulligan for ‘Maestro,’ and Margot Robbie for ‘Barbie,’ all of whom contributed significantly to the cinematic excellence of the year. The ceremony also saw high nomination counts for films like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Poor Things,’ as well as for ‘The Morning Show’ on the television end. Chelsea Handler hosted the event, which was broadcast live on The CW.

Stone’s Journey in the Film Industry

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has had an illustrious career. She has previously collaborated with Lanthimos on the 2018 picture ‘The Favourite’ and her performance in ‘La La Land’ earned her a Golden Globe in 2017. Her recent win at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards marks her second major win of the awards season, following the Golden Globe, and her fifth acting nomination from the Critics Choice Association.