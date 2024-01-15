en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:22 pm EST
Emma Stone Triumphs at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards

The 29th annual Critics Choice Awards witnessed a stellar performance by Emma Stone, as she clinched the Best Actress award for her role as Bella Baxter in ‘Poor Things’. Stone, in her acceptance speech, conveyed her surprise and gratitude, humorously noting that she’s learning to detach herself from critics’ opinions despite triumphing at an event that is essentially critics-centric.

Stone’s Majestic Performance in ‘Poor Things’

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, ‘Poor Things’ is a dark comedy set in the Victorian era. Stone’s character, Bella Baxter, is brought back to life with the brain of a fetus, a role that has received widespread acclaim from critics. Stone’s performance not only won her the prestigious award but also made her a strong contender for the forthcoming Oscar nominations.

Recognizing the Nominees and Winners

Stone acknowledged her fellow nominees – Lily Gladstone for her role in ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ Sandra Hüller for ‘Anatomy of a Fall,’ Greta Lee for ‘Past Lives,’ Carey Mulligan for ‘Maestro,’ and Margot Robbie for ‘Barbie,’ all of whom contributed significantly to the cinematic excellence of the year. The ceremony also saw high nomination counts for films like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ and ‘Poor Things,’ as well as for ‘The Morning Show’ on the television end. Chelsea Handler hosted the event, which was broadcast live on The CW.

Stone’s Journey in the Film Industry

The 35-year-old Oscar-winning actress has had an illustrious career. She has previously collaborated with Lanthimos on the 2018 picture ‘The Favourite’ and her performance in ‘La La Land’ earned her a Golden Globe in 2017. Her recent win at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards marks her second major win of the awards season, following the Golden Globe, and her fifth acting nomination from the Critics Choice Association.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
'Oppenheimer' Reigns Supreme at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
In the limelight of the 29th annual Critics Choice Awards, the film ‘Oppenheimer’ reigned supreme, bagging eight prestigious awards. The event, orchestrated by the Critics Choice Association (CCA), comprised around 600 entertainment journalists from the US and Canada. The ceremony unfolded at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, with Chelsea Handler reprising her role as
'Oppenheimer' Reigns Supreme at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
5 mins ago
Stars Graced 'The Traitors Experience' in Los Angeles
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
5 mins ago
Beijing Symphony Orchestra Unveils 2024 Season Amid Celebrations and New Commissions
Chelsea Handler Dazzles as Host of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
4 mins ago
Chelsea Handler Dazzles as Host of the 2024 Critics Choice Awards
Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy
5 mins ago
Angela Bassett Dazzles at Critics Choice Awards: A Reflection on Her Legacy
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
5 mins ago
Actor Jeremy Allen White Triumphs at the 29th Critics Choice Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
36 seconds
MK Stalin Advocates for a Secular Union Government Amidst Pongal Celebrations
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
1 min
Iowa Republican Caucuses Heat Up as Campaigns Mobilize Despite Cold Weather
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
1 min
Unveiling the Health Benefits of Jaggery: Aiding Digestion, Boosting Iron Levels, and Beyond
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
1 min
Natural Environment Exposure Linked to Lower Psychiatric Disorders Risk in Older Adults
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
2 mins
Ghee Coffee: Examining the Health Claims of the Latest Beverage Trend
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
2 mins
Sanders Urges Biden to Rethink Israel Stance Amid Conflict
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
2 mins
Djokovic Controversy at Australian Open Sparks Global Conversation
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
3 mins
Triumphs and Trials: A Recap of Australian Open Day Two
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
3 mins
Shankarpuri Residents Voice Concerns Over Poor Infrastructure; MLA Makes Promises
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
26 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app