Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes 2024 with Support from Hollywood’s Leading Ladies

Emma Stone, a celebrated Hollywood actor, secured her second Golden Globe, winning the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her performance in ‘Poor Things’ at the prestigious 2024 Golden Globes. The film, a comedic interpretation of the Frankenstein legend set in the Victorian era, sees Stone portraying Bella Baxter, a woman resurrected with the brain of a fetus. The role, which encapsulates a unique blend of humor and drama, won Stone widespread acclaim from critics, further solidifying her collaborative partnership with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

Stone’s Gratitude and Surprising Camaraderie

Upon receiving the award, Stone expressed her gratitude towards her husband, co-stars, and the crew of ‘Poor Things’. Her victory adds to her previous Golden Globe win for her role in ‘La La Land’ in 2017. However, it was not just the accolade that caught the audience’s attention but the surprising camaraderie between Stone and her close friend Jennifer Lawrence. Despite being a fellow nominee in the same category, Lawrence cheerfully supported Stone, exhibiting the spirit of women championing each other in Hollywood.

From Text Exchange to The Notebook

The friendship between Stone and Lawrence reportedly began with a text exchange initiated by Stone, thanks to their mutual friend, Woody Harrelson. The humorous exchange and subsequent bond have often been likened by Lawrence to the movie ‘The Notebook.’ She once jested about her competitive spirit with Stone, humorously threatening to leave if she did not win, only to later display genuine excitement for Stone’s victory.

Swift’s Support and the Spirit of Hollywood

The spirit of camaraderie was not limited to Lawrence and Stone. Pop icon Taylor Swift also joined in the celebration, enthusiastically cheering for Stone’s triumph. The event highlighted the positive relationships within the Hollywood community, with ‘Poor Things’ also securing the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award. The film, described by Stone as a romantic comedy with a unique twist, showcases a woman falling in love with life itself, much like the Hollywood fraternity’s love for the art of storytelling.