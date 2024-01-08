en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes 2024 with Support from Hollywood’s Leading Ladies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Emma Stone Triumphs at Golden Globes 2024 with Support from Hollywood’s Leading Ladies

Emma Stone, a celebrated Hollywood actor, secured her second Golden Globe, winning the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her performance in ‘Poor Things’ at the prestigious 2024 Golden Globes. The film, a comedic interpretation of the Frankenstein legend set in the Victorian era, sees Stone portraying Bella Baxter, a woman resurrected with the brain of a fetus. The role, which encapsulates a unique blend of humor and drama, won Stone widespread acclaim from critics, further solidifying her collaborative partnership with Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos.

Stone’s Gratitude and Surprising Camaraderie

Upon receiving the award, Stone expressed her gratitude towards her husband, co-stars, and the crew of ‘Poor Things’. Her victory adds to her previous Golden Globe win for her role in ‘La La Land’ in 2017. However, it was not just the accolade that caught the audience’s attention but the surprising camaraderie between Stone and her close friend Jennifer Lawrence. Despite being a fellow nominee in the same category, Lawrence cheerfully supported Stone, exhibiting the spirit of women championing each other in Hollywood.

From Text Exchange to The Notebook

The friendship between Stone and Lawrence reportedly began with a text exchange initiated by Stone, thanks to their mutual friend, Woody Harrelson. The humorous exchange and subsequent bond have often been likened by Lawrence to the movie ‘The Notebook.’ She once jested about her competitive spirit with Stone, humorously threatening to leave if she did not win, only to later display genuine excitement for Stone’s victory.

Swift’s Support and the Spirit of Hollywood

The spirit of camaraderie was not limited to Lawrence and Stone. Pop icon Taylor Swift also joined in the celebration, enthusiastically cheering for Stone’s triumph. The event highlighted the positive relationships within the Hollywood community, with ‘Poor Things’ also securing the Best Motion Picture Musical or Comedy award. The film, described by Stone as a romantic comedy with a unique twist, showcases a woman falling in love with life itself, much like the Hollywood fraternity’s love for the art of storytelling.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
41 seconds ago
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
Glittering stars converged on the night of the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, a beacon of talent and creativity in film and television. The evening was alive with anticipation and paving the way for ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things,’ the two cinematic wonders that swept away the awards for best films. On the television front, ‘Succession,’ ‘The
2024 Golden Globe Awards: A Night of Glamour, Achievement, and Global Artistry
'Succession' Reigns Supreme: Sweeps Four Awards at Recent Event
2 mins ago
'Succession' Reigns Supreme: Sweeps Four Awards at Recent Event
Chuck D Defends Madonna Against Ageism, Draws Parallels to Racism
2 mins ago
Chuck D Defends Madonna Against Ageism, Draws Parallels to Racism
81st Golden Globes: A Night of Historical Wins, Surprises, and Controversies
1 min ago
81st Golden Globes: A Night of Historical Wins, Surprises, and Controversies
Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Teases a Possible Taylor Swift Movie
1 min ago
Golden Globes 2024: Emma Stone Teases a Possible Taylor Swift Movie
Jasleen Royal: A Tale of Musical Dedication and Artistic Collaboration
2 mins ago
Jasleen Royal: A Tale of Musical Dedication and Artistic Collaboration
Latest Headlines
World News
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
43 seconds
Maldivian Ministers Suspended Over Offensive Remarks About Indian PM Modi
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
1 min
Drake Nugent: From Colorado to College Football Playoff National Championship
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
2 mins
Puma and George Russell Race Towards Sustainability with 'Natural Performance' Collection
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
3 mins
Sri Lankan President Pledges to Address Caste-Based Discrimination in Northern Province
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
3 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Set Sights on 2024 NFL Draft Following Tough Season
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
3 mins
Los Angeles Chargers Secure Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Following Disappointing Season
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
3 mins
Chargers Under Pressure: Top Five Pick in 2024 NFL Draft Post Disappointing Season
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
3 mins
Fiji's Young Boxers: The Future of Boxing in the Ring
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
4 mins
Anura Dissanayake Highlights NPP's Ascendancy Amidst Election Speculations
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
1 hour
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
1 hour
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
2 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
2 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
5 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app