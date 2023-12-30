en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone Shines at All-Guild FYC Event for Showtime Series ‘The Cursed’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:21 am EST
Emma Stone Shines at All-Guild FYC Event for Showtime Series ‘The Cursed’

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone graced the All-Guild FYC Event in New York City, promoting her Showtime series ‘The Cursed’. Dressed in a chic black leather top, faded denim, and a dark trench coat, Stone was the epitome of understated elegance. Accompanying her were series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, and her husband, Dave McCary, who also contributed to the show’s production.

The Show and Its Complex Characters

The series, which made its debut on November 15, has already fetched Stone a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. In ‘The Cursed’, she plays Whitney Siegel, a woman navigating the launch of her new HGTV show, fertility issues, and a supposed curse affecting her and her spouse. The storyline also introduces us to Siegel’s husband Asher, portrayed by Fielder, and the endearingly eccentric producer Dougie, played by Safdie.

Praise for Co-Stars and the Show’s Concept

Stone commended Fielder’s acting prowess, a revelation given his prior experience as a writer. ‘The Cursed’ delves deep into the convoluted realms of reality and perception, as characters impose and infer varied ideas onto each other. The show airs new episodes every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime and on Sunday evenings on Showtime’s linear channels.

More Accolades for Stone

Alongside ‘The Cursed’, Stone also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the dark comedy ‘Poor Things’. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, she portrays Bella Baxter, a Victorian woman resurrected post-mortem by a scientist. It is clear that Stone’s versatility and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles continues to impress critics and viewers alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Best Hindi OTT Shows of 2023: A Year of Consolidation for Streaming Giants

By BNN Correspondents

Medical Emergency in 'Bigg Boss 17' House: Ayesha Khan Faints, Causes Stir

By BNN Correspondents

Theatre Icon Mbongeni Ngema: A Final Farewell

By BNN Correspondents

Tan Kheng Hua's Life Lessons: Fitness, Off-Grid Living, and Parenting

By BNN Correspondents

Basira Alako: Comedy, Collaboration, and Creativity in the Instagram S ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Basira Alako: Comedy, Collaboration, and Creativity in the Instagram S ...
heart comment 0
The Resurgence of Cinema in 2023: A Year of Innovation and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

The Resurgence of Cinema in 2023: A Year of Innovation and Transformation
Arun Yogiraj’s Sculpture of Ram Murti Chosen for Pran Pratishtha

By Dil Bar Irshad

Arun Yogiraj's Sculpture of Ram Murti Chosen for Pran Pratishtha
Bollywood Stars Shine in Property Market: Top 10 Real Estate Deals of 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Bollywood Stars Shine in Property Market: Top 10 Real Estate Deals of 2023
Overlooked Gems of Indian Cinema: A Look at 2023’s Must-Watch Titles

By BNN Correspondents

Overlooked Gems of Indian Cinema: A Look at 2023's Must-Watch Titles
Latest Headlines
World News
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
20 seconds
Maine Blocks Trump from Republican Presidential Primary Ballot
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
26 seconds
U.S. Expresses Concern Over Escalating West Bank Violence at UN Meeting
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
42 seconds
Phoenix Suns Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets: A Testament to Teamwork
Verhaeghe's Game-Winner Propels Panthers to Victory over Rangers
1 min
Verhaeghe's Game-Winner Propels Panthers to Victory over Rangers
A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa
1 min
A Tragic Incident Sparks Conversation about Mental Health in Samoa
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress and Opposition at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
1 min
Anurag Thakur Criticizes Congress and Opposition at Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
4 mins
Johannesburg's Decay: A City Grappling with Crisis
Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting
4 mins
Palestinian Factions Reinforce Unity for Liberation in Damascus Meeting
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
4 mins
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
44 mins
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
3 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
3 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
3 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
4 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
4 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
4 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app