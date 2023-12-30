Emma Stone Shines at All-Guild FYC Event for Showtime Series ‘The Cursed’

Academy Award-winning actress Emma Stone graced the All-Guild FYC Event in New York City, promoting her Showtime series ‘The Cursed’. Dressed in a chic black leather top, faded denim, and a dark trench coat, Stone was the epitome of understated elegance. Accompanying her were series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie, and her husband, Dave McCary, who also contributed to the show’s production.

The Show and Its Complex Characters

The series, which made its debut on November 15, has already fetched Stone a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Drama. In ‘The Cursed’, she plays Whitney Siegel, a woman navigating the launch of her new HGTV show, fertility issues, and a supposed curse affecting her and her spouse. The storyline also introduces us to Siegel’s husband Asher, portrayed by Fielder, and the endearingly eccentric producer Dougie, played by Safdie.

Praise for Co-Stars and the Show’s Concept

Stone commended Fielder’s acting prowess, a revelation given his prior experience as a writer. ‘The Cursed’ delves deep into the convoluted realms of reality and perception, as characters impose and infer varied ideas onto each other. The show airs new episodes every Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime and on Sunday evenings on Showtime’s linear channels.

More Accolades for Stone

Alongside ‘The Cursed’, Stone also garnered a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her role in the dark comedy ‘Poor Things’. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, she portrays Bella Baxter, a Victorian woman resurrected post-mortem by a scientist. It is clear that Stone’s versatility and ability to immerse herself in diverse roles continues to impress critics and viewers alike.