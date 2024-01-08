Emma Stone Clinches Golden Globe for Role in ‘Poor Things’

Embodying the spirit of Bella Baxter, a Victorian-era woman reanimated with the brain of an infant, actress Emma Stone has won her second Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for the film ‘Poor Things’. Directed by renowned filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, the film weaves a story of Frankenstein-esque revival with themes of female empowerment, challenging societal norms of the Victorian era with Stone’s portrayal of physical comedy and childlike bluntness.

Stone’s Captivating Performance

Stone’s moving performance in ‘Poor Things’ has not only earned her the coveted Golden Globe but has also deeply impacted the actress herself. In her acceptance speech, Stone confessed that playing Bella has made her fall in love with life anew, viewing it through a different lens. She described Bella as a character who wholeheartedly embraces both the good and the bad in life, a trait that has left a lasting impression on her.

Award-winning Film

‘Poor Things,’ which also stars Willem Dafoe as scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter and Mark Ruffalo as a debauched lawyer, has been a sensation since its premiere. The film was acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival, where it clinched the Golden Lion for best film, and saw a strong theatrical opening on December 8. In addition to Stone’s win, the film received multiple Golden Globe nominations, including Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Director, Original Score, and acting nominations for both Dafoe and Ruffalo.

Stone’s Journey with Lanthimos

This isn’t the first time Stone has collaborated with Lanthimos. Their previous venture, ‘The Favorite,’ showcased their palpable on-screen chemistry. Stone praised her experience working with Lanthimos, crediting him for the close relationships she was able to build with her fellow actors through theater games during the film’s preparation phase. This Golden Globe win marks Stone’s second, following her 2017 win for ‘La La Land’ and sets her up for a potential Oscar nomination.