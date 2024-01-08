en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone Clinches Golden Globe for Role in ‘Poor Things’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Emma Stone Clinches Golden Globe for Role in ‘Poor Things’

Embodying the spirit of Bella Baxter, a Victorian-era woman reanimated with the brain of an infant, actress Emma Stone has won her second Golden Globe for Best Female Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for the film ‘Poor Things’. Directed by renowned filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos, the film weaves a story of Frankenstein-esque revival with themes of female empowerment, challenging societal norms of the Victorian era with Stone’s portrayal of physical comedy and childlike bluntness.

Stone’s Captivating Performance

Stone’s moving performance in ‘Poor Things’ has not only earned her the coveted Golden Globe but has also deeply impacted the actress herself. In her acceptance speech, Stone confessed that playing Bella has made her fall in love with life anew, viewing it through a different lens. She described Bella as a character who wholeheartedly embraces both the good and the bad in life, a trait that has left a lasting impression on her.

Award-winning Film

‘Poor Things,’ which also stars Willem Dafoe as scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter and Mark Ruffalo as a debauched lawyer, has been a sensation since its premiere. The film was acclaimed at the Venice Film Festival, where it clinched the Golden Lion for best film, and saw a strong theatrical opening on December 8. In addition to Stone’s win, the film received multiple Golden Globe nominations, including Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Director, Original Score, and acting nominations for both Dafoe and Ruffalo.

Stone’s Journey with Lanthimos

This isn’t the first time Stone has collaborated with Lanthimos. Their previous venture, ‘The Favorite,’ showcased their palpable on-screen chemistry. Stone praised her experience working with Lanthimos, crediting him for the close relationships she was able to build with her fellow actors through theater games during the film’s preparation phase. This Golden Globe win marks Stone’s second, following her 2017 win for ‘La La Land’ and sets her up for a potential Oscar nomination.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
23 seconds ago
Heidi Klum Dazzles in Crimson at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
On the evening of January 7, 2024, the red carpet of the Beverly Hilton Hotel was ablaze with the brilliance of stars, but among them, one shimmered with a particularly captivating allure. Supermodel Heidi Klum graced the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards, an event renowned for its celebration of exceptional talent in the film and
Heidi Klum Dazzles in Crimson at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Sarah Snook's Triumph at the 81st Golden Globes: A New Era For 'Succession'
4 mins ago
Sarah Snook's Triumph at the 81st Golden Globes: A New Era For 'Succession'
Paul Giamatti Triumphs Amidst Golden Globes' Transformative Year
4 mins ago
Paul Giamatti Triumphs Amidst Golden Globes' Transformative Year
Jennifer Lopez Unveils Upcoming Album and Movie: A Journey from Heartbreak to Love
1 min ago
Jennifer Lopez Unveils Upcoming Album and Movie: A Journey from Heartbreak to Love
LEOPARD KING: A Musical Journey and Triumph Over Depression
3 mins ago
LEOPARD KING: A Musical Journey and Triumph Over Depression
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shine at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
3 mins ago
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Shine at the 81st Golden Globe Awards
Latest Headlines
World News
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
1 min
Negros Occidental Gears Up for 2025 Midterm Elections: Voter Registration to Begin in February
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
2 mins
Speaker Wetangula Re-elected to Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Committee, Stresses on Environmental Conservation
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
3 mins
Amazon Slashes Prices on Bestselling Massage Guns, Offers Nearly 50% off on Toloco
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
4 mins
Farwell Lady Blue: Hoop Madness Team of the Week
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
4 mins
Groundswell: Surfing the Waves of Excitement in Hong Kong
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
4 mins
Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Announces Return of Big Squirrel Challenge
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
4 mins
Khabib Nurmagomedov's Unbeaten Legacy Stands Firm Amid Video Controversy; Belal Muhammad Trains in Dagestan
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
4 mins
Chinese Balloons Over Taiwan Strait Stir Concerns as Elections Near
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
5 mins
GV Harsh Kumar Calls out Dalit Exploitation, Announces Dalit Simha Garjana Meeting
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
60 mins
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
1 hour
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
1 hour
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
5 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
5 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
7 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
8 hours
Election Day in Dhaka: Deserted Streets, Low Turnout, and Tense Moments
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
9 hours
Bangladesh Parliamentary Elections Proceed Amidst General Strike and Tightened Security
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation
9 hours
Bangladesh Election Draws the Spotlight with Celebrity Participation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app