Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone: Casual Chic in LA, 'Poor Things' Acclaim, and 'Cruella' Sequel

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:41 pm EST
Emma Stone: Casual Chic in LA, ‘Poor Things’ Acclaim, and ‘Cruella’ Sequel

Embodying a blend of casual chic and steely determination, Hollywood star Emma Stone was spotted dining alone at Sushi Park restaurant in Los Angeles. The 35-year-old actress, hailed for her role in ‘Spider-Man’, was dressed in simple yet stylish attire – denim trousers, a white ribbed turtleneck, an olive jacket, and a Pheonix black cap. Her short ginger hair flowed freely, and her ensemble was tastefully accented with gold earrings. As she stepped out, carrying a brown trunk bag, she expressed her gratitude to the chef.

Acclaim for ‘Poor Things’

Stone’s recent venture, ‘Poor Things’, a film helmed by Yorgos Lanthimos, has been lavishly praised by critics and audiences alike. Her role in the film earned her the coveted Desert Palm Achievement award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, and a Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture. As the Oscars loom on the horizon, scheduled for March 10, she is among the strong contenders for Best Actress, vying against the likes of Lily Gladstone, Margot Robbie, and Carey Mulligan. As per The Scotsman, Stone’s odds for the Oscar stand at an impressive 11.8.

Gratitude, Choice, and Defying Expectations

During her Golden Globe acceptance speech, Stone expressed heartfelt gratitude for the myriad opportunities that have shaped her career. She underscored the significance of choice in her work and reflected on the evolving industry perception towards the longevity of women’s careers in cinema. In the film ‘Poor Things’, she portrayed Bella Baxter, a character that notably defies external expectations and judgment, a role that she describes as both challenging and joyous.

Cruella’s Sequel in Progress

Apart from her successful run with ‘Poor Things’, Stone confirmed that the sequel to her 2021 blockbuster ‘Cruella’ is still in the making. The script, as per her, is a ‘work in progress.’ Her fans eagerly await the return of the iconic Disney villainess, brought to life by Stone’s nuanced performance.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

