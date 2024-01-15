Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards: A Glimpse into ‘Poor Things’

The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica Airport, California, witnessed the striking presence of actress Emma Stone, nominated for her remarkable role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things.’ Dressed in an elegant black one-shoulder dress with scallop detailing and sparkling diamond accessories, Stone’s arrival did not go unnoticed.

Nomination for ‘Poor Things’

Stone’s nomination for ‘Poor Things’ places her alongside other high-profile nominees such as Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ryan Gosling. The film ‘Barbie’ leads the pack with a total of 18 nominations. The awards, hosted by Chelsea Handler, honor the finest in cinematic achievement, with ‘Poor Things’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ following close behind ‘Barbie’ with 13 nods each.

Insights into an Unconventional Rehearsal Process

During The Hollywood Reporter’s Actress Roundtable, Stone offered insights into the unconventional rehearsal process for ‘Poor Things.’ Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, the rehearsal involved non-literal theater games designed to build camaraderie and trust among the cast, resulting in a comfortable and experimental atmosphere on set.

Portraying Bella in ‘Poor Things’

Stone shared her approach to playing the character Bella in the film, a role that posed a unique challenge. Bella, devoid of past physical experiences, required Stone to ‘unlearn and unprepare.’ Despite the challenge, Stone expressed admiration for Bella, describing her as a character filled with pure joy, curiosity, and an adventurous spirit, free from shame and inhibitions.

As the Critics’ Choice Awards continue to recognize and honor talent in the cinematic world, Stone’s nomination and her insights into her role in ‘Poor Things’ provide a glimpse into the depth of her skills and dedication to her craft.