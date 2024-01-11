en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo Debate Favorite Spice Girls on LADbible’s Agree to Disagree

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:12 pm EST
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo Debate Favorite Spice Girls on LADbible’s Agree to Disagree

In a recent episode of LADbible’s Agree to Disagree, Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, the leading actors of the film Poor Things, engaged in an entertaining debate about their favorite Spice Girls. Stone, a 35-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress, revealed her childhood affection for Baby Spice, also known as Emma Bunton. However, she expressed that selecting a superior Spice Girl among the iconic five is an unjust task.

Debating the Superiority of Ginger Spice

Initially, both Stone and Ruffalo disagreed with the suggestion that Ginger Spice is the supreme Spice Girl. Nonetheless, after a lively discussion, they slightly softened their stance and merely disagreed with the claim. The conversation then veered towards their personal favorites, with Ruffalo declaring his preference for Posh Spice, known in the real world as Victoria Beckham.

Spice Girl Personas and Personal Choices

When asked which Spice Girl persona suits the other, Ruffalo playfully suggested that Stone would be Posh Spice, a comment she found somewhat impolite. In response, Stone humorously proposed Hulk Spice for Ruffalo, alluding to his globally recognized role as the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All Spice: A Blend of Five

They eventually concluded that they both embody aspects of all five Spice Girls, jestingly labeling themselves as All Spice. Besides the fun-filled Spice Girls debate, the co-stars also shared their favorite Shrek films, expressed their mutual appreciation for the TV show Naked Attraction, and articulated their fondness for Brussels sprouts. Additionally, they discussed their unique habit of eating McDonald’s while filming Poor Things in Hungary, offering a glimpse into their off-screen camaraderie.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

