Emma Myers Explores Seoul in Samsung's New Vlog Shot on Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Electronics has unveiled an enthralling tour vlog, Emma Myers in Seoul, featuring renowned actress Emma Myers of the Netflix series Wednesday. The vlog, shot entirely on the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, offers an intimate and immersive exploration of Seoul, highlighting both its iconic locales and hidden gems.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: A New Lens on Seoul

The film not only spotlights the vibrant city of Seoul but also the exceptional camera capabilities of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Empowered by cutting-edge AI technology, the smartphone's camera facilitates seamless tasks such as making reservations with Live Translate and discovering local attractions with Circle to Search.

Highlights of the Vlog

One of the standout moments of the vlog is Emma Myers capturing a live K-pop concert using the Galaxy S24 Ultra's Nightography Zoom. This feature, significantly enhanced in the new model, ensures clarity and detail even in low-light conditions. Another highlight is Emma participating in a dance challenge with her favorite K-pop group, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), offering fans a unique and delightful experience.

Filmed with Galaxy Campaign

The vlog is a part of Samsung's Filmed with Galaxy campaign, which emphasizes the impressive camera capabilities of the Galaxy smartphones. Emma Myers, a member of Team Galaxy, brings her dynamic personality and charm to the vlog, which is available for viewing on Samsung's official YouTube channel. For fans craving more, additional behind-the-scenes insights from the film's director, Hangyeol Lee, can be found on the Samsung withGalaxy Instagram page.