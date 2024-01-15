en English
Arts & Entertainment

Emma Heatherington: Charting New Literary Territories After Her Latest Triumph

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:55 am EST
Emma Heatherington: Charting New Literary Territories After Her Latest Triumph

Acclaimed romance author, Emma Heatherington, is riding high on the success of her latest novel, ‘This Christmas’, which has captivated readers in both the UK and Ireland. Not resting on her laurels, Heatherington is already charting the course for her next literary journey, a novel set to debut in 2025, with Co Londonderry as a potential setting.

From Tyrone to Co Londonderry

Heatherington, a native of Tyrone, recently visited Ballyscullion Park in Bellaghy, the renowned homeplace of celebrated poet Seamus Heaney. She perceives the location as a potential backdrop for her forthcoming characters. The author plans to discuss the integral role of settings in narrative construction at the upcoming Ballyscullion Park Book Festival in May.

A Triumph in Romance Fiction

Her recent novel, ‘This Christmas’, tells the heartwarming story of Rose and Charlie, who find themselves thrown together in Fanad, Donegal, during the festive season. The book quickly climbed to the top of the Amazon Kindle charts and remained in the top 10 of the Irish book charts for an impressive eight weeks.

Looking Towards the Future

Heatherington is presently in the final stages of her next novel, ‘Maybe Next Christmas’, slated for an autumn release. In an innovative move, she is seeking public participation in naming characters for her work-in-progress, due for release in the following year. Further demonstrating her commitment to fostering literary talent, Heatherington conducts monthly creative writing workshops at the Dungannon Enterprise Centre, nurturing the voices of emerging writers.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

