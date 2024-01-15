Eminem's 'Killshot' Strikes at MGK: A Feud Escalates

In the world of hip-hop, verbal sparring is a rite of passage, a test of mettle. But when it involves two of the industry's prominent figures, it escalates into a spectacle, a cultural moment that reverberates across the globe. This has been the case with the ongoing feud between rappers Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) and Eminem, a conflict that has taken a turn for the bitter with the release of Eminem's latest diss track, "Killshot".

Advertisment

The Genesis of the Feud

Tracing back to 2012, this conflict began when MGK tweeted about Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, calling her hot. This comment did not sit well with Eminem, triggering a grudge that has festered for years, occasionally bubbling to the surface in the form of lyrical jabs. The feud came to a head when MGK released "Rap Devil", a diss track aimed squarely at Eminem, in response to Em's song "Not Alike" from his recent album Kamikaze.

The Counter Punch: 'Killshot'

Advertisment

Eminem's "Killshot" is a scathing retaliation. The lyrics are a mix of mockery and scalding critique, targeting MGK's age, career, and personal image. Eminem, who is 45, contrasts his own achievements by the age of 29 to MGK's current career status, highlighting the disparity in success. He further takes jabs at MGK's personal style, with biting lines referencing his man bun and an autograph on a Starter cap - a pointed reference to MGK's tweet about Eminem's daughter.

Public Perception and the Impact of 'Killshot'

Despite MGK's critique of the time Eminem took to release the track, the reaction on social media suggests a different story. The public seems to perceive Eminem's track as a significant blow to MGK's career. The internet is flooded with memes and comments paying respects as if MGK's career in Hip-Hop has met its premature end. The consensus is clear: Eminem's 'Killshot' has hit the mark.