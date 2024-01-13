Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for ‘Enies Lobby’ Arc in Netflix’s One Piece

Emily Rudd, the actor chosen to bring the character of Nami to life in Netflix’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series One Piece, has shared her eagerness for the portrayal of specific story arcs. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram Stories, she revealed her excitement to reach the Water 7/Enies Lobby arcs, expressing her commitment to the role of Nami for the long haul.

Anticipation for Nami’s Scenes

During the interactive session, Rudd expressed her anticipation for filming scenes with the character Vivi. She further highlighted her dedication to her role by revealing that she kept her dagger prop from the set. However, she humorously clarified an incident, stating she did not actually injure herself with the prop during an intense scene.

A Shared Interest in Enies Lobby

Rudd’s preference for the Enies Lobby arc aligns with that of her co-star, Mackenyu, who will portray the character Zoro. The Enies Lobby arc is consistently ranked among the top three arcs by both actors, indicating a shared interest in storylines that involve significant opposition to the World Government. The arc enjoys a prestigious reputation within the One Piece fandom and is regarded as a turning point in the series.

Netflix’s One Piece and its Global Appeal

The upcoming live-action series, like the original anime, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the pirate king by claiming the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Netflix, by streaming the entire One Piece anime, including the Enies Lobby arc, has given this beloved series access to a global audience. With the advent of the live-action adaptation, fans and newcomers alike will have another medium to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of One Piece.