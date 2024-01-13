en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for ‘Enies Lobby’ Arc in Netflix’s One Piece

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Emily Rudd Expresses Excitement for ‘Enies Lobby’ Arc in Netflix’s One Piece

Emily Rudd, the actor chosen to bring the character of Nami to life in Netflix’s forthcoming live-action adaptation of the iconic anime series One Piece, has shared her eagerness for the portrayal of specific story arcs. In a recent Q&A session on Instagram Stories, she revealed her excitement to reach the Water 7/Enies Lobby arcs, expressing her commitment to the role of Nami for the long haul.

Anticipation for Nami’s Scenes

During the interactive session, Rudd expressed her anticipation for filming scenes with the character Vivi. She further highlighted her dedication to her role by revealing that she kept her dagger prop from the set. However, she humorously clarified an incident, stating she did not actually injure herself with the prop during an intense scene.

A Shared Interest in Enies Lobby

Rudd’s preference for the Enies Lobby arc aligns with that of her co-star, Mackenyu, who will portray the character Zoro. The Enies Lobby arc is consistently ranked among the top three arcs by both actors, indicating a shared interest in storylines that involve significant opposition to the World Government. The arc enjoys a prestigious reputation within the One Piece fandom and is regarded as a turning point in the series.

Netflix’s One Piece and its Global Appeal

The upcoming live-action series, like the original anime, follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his quest to become the pirate king by claiming the legendary treasure known as One Piece. Netflix, by streaming the entire One Piece anime, including the Enies Lobby arc, has given this beloved series access to a global audience. With the advent of the live-action adaptation, fans and newcomers alike will have another medium to immerse themselves in the fantastical world of One Piece.

0
Arts & Entertainment Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
In a recent incident that has raised eyebrows, a Travis Scott concert in Montreal led to the unexpected damaging of a treasured Stanley Cup trophy. The concert, held at the Bell Center on January 9, witnessed the displacement of three of the Canadiens’ 24 Stanley Cup trophies from their displays, notably damaging the 1923-24 trophy.
Travis Scott Concert Damages Stanley Cup Trophy Amidst Ongoing Tour
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
2 mins ago
Luke Combs to Headline BetMGM's Big Game Bash in Las Vegas
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
2 mins ago
'Boy Swallows Universe': A Riveting Coming-of-Age Drama on Netflix
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
1 min ago
Josh Hutcherson Embraces Viral TikTok Trend; Anticipates 'The Beekeeper' Release
A Quiet Place: Day One - A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama
1 min ago
A Quiet Place: Day One - A Dramatic Shift from Horror to Drama
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
1 min ago
Own a Piece of 'Succession': Iconic Show Memorabilia Goes Under the Hammer
Latest Headlines
World News
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
2 mins
Premier League's Official Fan Zones: A Threat to Local Matchday Economies
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
2 mins
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as 'Entertainment'
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
2 mins
Liverpool Fans Unite to Make Sven-Goran Eriksson's Dream a Reality
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
3 mins
Liverpool Fans Rally to Support Eriksson's Dream Amid Terminal Illness
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
3 mins
DeSantis Criticizes Border Deal: Dead on Arrival if Elected
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
4 mins
Week in Review: Republican Primaries, Golden Globes and Aviation Incident
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
5 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President: A Setback for Beijing
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
7 mins
Hunter Biden Agrees to Deposition Amid Legal Controversies
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
7 mins
Roberto 'Pico' Lopes: A Dual-Nationality Beacon in the Africa Cup of Nations
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
38 mins
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
1 hour
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app