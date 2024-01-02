en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emily Ratajkowski Ushers in 2024 with Moses Sumney: A Symbol of Strength for Divorced Women

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:43 pm EST
Emily Ratajkowski Ushers in 2024 with Moses Sumney: A Symbol of Strength for Divorced Women

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and musician Moses Sumney welcomed the year 2024 together at a glamorous New Year’s Eve party. A heartwarming photograph of the pair was shared on Ratajkowski’s Instagram Story, capturing an intimate moment between them. The image shows Ratajkowski with her head comfortably resting on Sumney’s chest, while he gently places a hand on her back. The candid shot was taken by fellow model Adwoa Aboah and was originally captioned with a broken heart emoji. Ratajkowski reposted the image, adding her own series of affectionate emojis to the sentiment.

Unveiling the New Year’s Eve Styles

For the special occasion, Ratajkowski chose a semi-sheer white dress, exuding an ethereal glow. Sumney, on the other hand, was dressed in a classy black suit, his distinctive nose rings adding a unique touch to his overall look. The two have been seen together in the past, establishing a close-knit friendship in the public eye.

Sumney’s Fluid Sexuality and Ratajkowski’s Divorce

Sumney has been open about his fluid sexuality, stating he does not identify strictly as gay or straight. This perspective on sexuality adds another layer to his connection with Ratajkowski, who herself has been candid about her personal life.

Ratajkowski, mother to a two-year-old son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been quite vocal about her divorce and the pressures that come with marriage. She expressed her desire to inspire young, divorced women through her writing during an interview with Vogue Australia. Her focus is on addressing the stigma surrounding divorce, the evolving roles of women in terms of financial stability, and the often unfair dynamics present in marriages.

Ratajkowski’s Personal Struggles and Growth

She further delved into the personal struggles she faced during her marriage on Dear Media’s Going Mental podcast, discussing her battle with depression and the physical manifestations of her stress. This clear-eyed reflection and open conversation about her personal life not only further humanizes her but also serves as a beacon for many who may be going through similar situations.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Emily Blunt Shines as Kitty Oppenheimer in Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

By BNN Correspondents

Cities as Characters: A Look at 2023's Top Films and TV Series

By BNN Correspondents

R&B Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert

By Salman Khan

PBS's 'Hopper: An American Love Story' - A Deep Dive into the Life and Work of Edward Hopper

By BNN Correspondents

January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases ...
@Gaming · 10 mins
January 2024: Prince of Persia Leads the Charge in Video Game Releases ...
heart comment 0
2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts

By Salman Khan

2024: A Year of Promise and Uncertainty for Racing Game Enthusiasts
2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance – Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibitions

By BNN Correspondents

2024: A Year of Artistic Brilliance - Movies, Theatre, and Art Exhibitions
Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive Alleging Sexual Assault

By BNN Correspondents

Paula Abdul Files Lawsuit Against British TV Executive Alleging Sexual Assault
Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition

By BNN Correspondents

Comedic Duo Oteele and Otale Enliven UTV Day With The Stars 2024 Edition
Latest Headlines
World News
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
1 min
Alex Scott Advocates for Greater Scouting Opportunities in Channel Islands
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
2 mins
Samoa Reflects on a Year of Triumphs and Trials, Looks Ahead to 2024
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
2 mins
South Carolina Retains Top Spot in AP Women's Basketball Poll
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
3 mins
Child Mental Health Crisis: ERs Overwhelmed, Specialized Care Needed
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
7 mins
Metropolitan Aboriginal Land Council Pursues Claim for Boronia Park
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
8 mins
2024: A Defining Year for Australian Combat Sports
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
9 mins
Deputy John Gollop Joins Guernsey's P&R Committee, Tackles Housing Crisis
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
9 mins
Liverpool's Dominant Run Continues: Mohamed Salah Leads Charge in 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
9 mins
Unexpected Early Exit for Ben Shelton at Brisbane International
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
2 hours
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Ongoing Conflicts
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
3 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amid Security Concerns
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
3 hours
Global New Year's Eve 2024: A Tapestry of Celebrations
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
4 hours
Swedish Scientists Probe the Mysteries of Consciousness Using Rats and Mind-Altering Substances
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
4 hours
Unseen Alan Turing Papers Fetch £381,400 at Bonhams Auction
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
4 hours
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
5 hours
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
5 hours
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
5 hours
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app