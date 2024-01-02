Emily Ratajkowski Ushers in 2024 with Moses Sumney: A Symbol of Strength for Divorced Women

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and musician Moses Sumney welcomed the year 2024 together at a glamorous New Year’s Eve party. A heartwarming photograph of the pair was shared on Ratajkowski’s Instagram Story, capturing an intimate moment between them. The image shows Ratajkowski with her head comfortably resting on Sumney’s chest, while he gently places a hand on her back. The candid shot was taken by fellow model Adwoa Aboah and was originally captioned with a broken heart emoji. Ratajkowski reposted the image, adding her own series of affectionate emojis to the sentiment.

Unveiling the New Year’s Eve Styles

For the special occasion, Ratajkowski chose a semi-sheer white dress, exuding an ethereal glow. Sumney, on the other hand, was dressed in a classy black suit, his distinctive nose rings adding a unique touch to his overall look. The two have been seen together in the past, establishing a close-knit friendship in the public eye.

Sumney’s Fluid Sexuality and Ratajkowski’s Divorce

Sumney has been open about his fluid sexuality, stating he does not identify strictly as gay or straight. This perspective on sexuality adds another layer to his connection with Ratajkowski, who herself has been candid about her personal life.

Ratajkowski, mother to a two-year-old son with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, has been quite vocal about her divorce and the pressures that come with marriage. She expressed her desire to inspire young, divorced women through her writing during an interview with Vogue Australia. Her focus is on addressing the stigma surrounding divorce, the evolving roles of women in terms of financial stability, and the often unfair dynamics present in marriages.

Ratajkowski’s Personal Struggles and Growth

She further delved into the personal struggles she faced during her marriage on Dear Media’s Going Mental podcast, discussing her battle with depression and the physical manifestations of her stress. This clear-eyed reflection and open conversation about her personal life not only further humanizes her but also serves as a beacon for many who may be going through similar situations.