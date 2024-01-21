Emily Ratajkowski: Model, Actress, and Now, Writer

Emily Ratajkowski, the renowned model and actress, has recently expressed her intent to expand her career horizons into the world of scriptwriting and fiction. Inspired by Jane Fonda's multi-faceted career, Ratajkowski is determined to break boundaries and redefine what it means to be a woman in the public eye. This latest revelation comes in the wake of the publication of her essay collection 'My Body' in 2022.

Embracing a New Creative Chapter

Having temporarily stepped away from her thrice-weekly podcast 'High Low with EmRata', Ratajkowski now finds herself with more time to focus on her burgeoning writing career. Despite the myriad responsibilities of single motherhood and maintaining her modeling career, she is driven by a deep-seated passion for literature and storytelling. While the specifics of her upcoming book remain a closely guarded secret, it's clear that Ratajkowski is poised to make a significant impact in the literary world.

Pioneering a New Perception

Addressing misconceptions about her career trajectory, Ratajkowski clarified that her foray into writing does not signify the end of her modeling career. Rather, she sees these diverse pursuits as mutually enriching, each one contributing to her growth as a creative individual and public figure. Her ambition echoes the spirit of Jane Fonda, who successfully juggled multiple roles as a movie star, activist, and entrepreneur at a time when such multi-dimensionality was rare for women.

Shaping a Multifaceted Legacy

Ratajkowski's aspiration goes beyond personal accomplishment. She seeks to become a pioneering figure, demonstrating that women can successfully embody diverse roles without being confined to one particular domain. Through her endeavors, she hopes to inspire other women to embrace their multifaceted nature and break free from societal pressures. Her career serves as a testament to her resilience and adaptability, qualities she hopes will be reflected in her legacy.