Emily Ratajkowski: A Candid Discussion on Body Image, Motherhood, and Feminism

Acclaimed model, actress, and author, Emily Ratajkowski, in a recent conversation with Glamour UK, unveiled her evolved perspectives on body image, motherhood, and feminism. Known for her appearance in the notorious 2013 music video 'Blurred Lines', Ratajkowski's candor about her personal experiences and beliefs has sparked thought-provoking discussions.

Advertisment

Embracing Change: Body Image and Motherhood

Since welcoming her son in 2021, Ratajkowski's view of her body has undergone a significant transformation, with her now perceiving it as a more informed entity than herself in certain arenas. While she confessed to using Botox, she insists on retaining her facial mobility, a testament to her pride in being able to express emotions physically.

Navigating New Territories: Motherhood and Sexism

Advertisment

As a new mother, Ratajkowski has encountered a different variety of sexism, one that stems from societal norms that peg a woman's identity primarily as a mother. She remarked on the surprise people exhibit when they learn of her motherhood, a reflection of the entrenched societal expectations.

Reframing Feminism: From Choice to Critique

Ratajkowski's stance on feminism has seen a shift over the years. Once a proponent of 'choice feminism' in her early twenties, she now critiques the concept in her debut book, 'My Body'. A collection of essays, the book delves into themes of ownership, feminism, and sexism, revealing her evolved understandings.

'Blurred Lines': A Mixed Bag of Empowerment and Power Dynamics

Reflecting on her experience with the 'Blurred Lines' music video, Ratajkowski admitted to moments of empowerment but also conceded the presence of clear power dynamics on set. The video, featuring Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams, drew criticism for its portrayal of consent and female nudity. Thicke's subsequent comment, suggesting that the video should not be taken too seriously, further fueled the controversy.