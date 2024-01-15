en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Emily Blunt Mesmerizes in Armani at Critics Choice Awards, Accompanied by John Krasinski

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Emily Blunt Mesmerizes in Armani at Critics Choice Awards, Accompanied by John Krasinski

Amidst the glitter and glamour of numerous prestigious events, Hollywood’s brightest stars painted a spectacular tableau this week. Emily Blunt, the ‘A Quiet Place’ star, emerged as an enchanting embodiment of elegance at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California. The actress, accompanied by her husband, John Krasinski, stunned in a red one-shoulder Armani Privé gown, her radiant visage complemented by scarlet lipstick and exquisite Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany jewelry.

Emily Blunt: A Vision in Red

The British actress, known for her versatile roles in films, sparkled in a full-length red sequinned Armani Privé gown with a striking floral appliqué. The large rose on her shoulder added a statement to the already dazzling ensemble, making it a standout at the Critics Choice Awards. Rumours of marital trouble were put to rest as the couple shared hearty laughs on the red carpet, looking happy and inseparable.

Garnering Accolades and Turning Heads

Blunt’s appearance wasn’t just about sartorial splendor; she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the critically acclaimed film, ‘Oppenheimer’. The film also bagged the Best Picture award at the event, adding to the reasons for the couple’s joyous demeanor. Despite their stardom, Blunt and Krasinski, who tied the knot in 2010, keep their relationship details private, adding an air of mystique around their partnership.

Power Couple’s Continued Elegance

The couple’s harmonious presence wasn’t limited to the Critics Choice Awards. They also graced the Golden Globes, where Blunt mesmerized in a gold dress, and Krasinski coordinated with a red tuxedo jacket and maroon pants. Krasinski, the star of Prime Video’s ‘Jack Ryan’, has often praised Blunt for her unwavering support and adept management of their home life. Their appearances this week reaffirm that their bond extends beyond their thriving careers, reflecting in their shared sense of style and camaraderie.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Legendary Filmmaker Ivan Reitman Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy
The world of cinema has lost a true icon. Ivan Reitman, a master of comedic storytelling and a legendary filmmaker, passed away at the age of 75. His sudden demise has left his family, friends, and fans mourning, but his legacy lives on through the timeless films he created that captivated audiences worldwide. A Storied
Legendary Filmmaker Ivan Reitman Passes Away, Leaving a Rich Cinematic Legacy
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Celebrations, and Surprises
6 mins ago
29th Critics Choice Awards: A Night of Glamour, Celebrations, and Surprises
Aniston and Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates Awards
7 mins ago
Aniston and Witherspoon Reunite at Critics Choice: 'Oppenheimer' Dominates Awards
Kiley Reid's 'Come and Get It': An Exploration of Race and Identity
5 mins ago
Kiley Reid's 'Come and Get It': An Exploration of Race and Identity
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
5 mins ago
Decoding Hollywood's Portrayal of Home-Schooled Characters: A 'Mean Girls' Perspective
Vinyl Records Industry Experiences Multibillion-Dollar Resurgence
6 mins ago
Vinyl Records Industry Experiences Multibillion-Dollar Resurgence
Latest Headlines
World News
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
23 seconds
Rise of a Third Party: A Seismic Shift in South Korean Politics
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
46 seconds
Defence Secretary Grant Shapps on UK's Role in Global Affairs
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
52 seconds
UK's Defence Secretary Calls for Elevated Defense Spending Amid Looming Threats
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
1 min
Standout Performers Set the Stage for Miami-Dade High School Winter Sports
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
2 mins
Hong Kong's Return to Asian Cup Marked by Everton's Stellar Performance
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
2 mins
Broward County High School Athletes Compete for Top Performer of the Week
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
3 mins
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
3 mins
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
4 mins
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
6 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
11 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
34 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
6 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app